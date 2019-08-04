Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Patna Pirates look to pile misery on Puneri Paltan

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

The home team will be keen to get a win under their belt early in their home-leg against a team which has only managed to defeat them once in PKL. Puneri Paltan, meanwhile will be chasing their first win of the season.

After they were undone by an impressive defensive display by Jaipur Pink Panthers in their opening match of their home leg, Patna Pirates aim to get back among the wins.

Despite the defeat to Jaipur, Pirates will draw some positives, especially from the nine-raid-point performance from their talisman Pardeep 'Record-Breaker' Narwal. Monu, too, has made a solid impact for the team and he led the defenders in the match against Jaipur Pink Panthers with 3 tackle points.

The team's most successful defenders Jaideep and Hadi Oshtorak, though, combined to score just three tackle points in that match and will want to improve on that performance.

Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, have not had an ideal start to their campaign, having faced three losses in their three matches so far. However, they will look to capitalise on Patna Pirates' loss to Jaipur Pink Panthers on Saturday (August 3) to get their first win of the season against the three-time champions.

Pune have several young players who can turn it around from them such as Sushant Sail, Amit Kumar and Pankaj Mohite.

Captain Surjeet Singh led the team with a 6-point effort in their match against U Mumba and narrowly missed out on a High 5. He will want to do one better when the team takes on Patna Pirates.

A lot will also dependant on the team's lead raiders Pawan Kumar Kadian and Manjeet. If they can get the team off to a good start, then their experienced defence could make things very difficult for Patna Pirates.

Game starts at 8.30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports Network

Live Stream: HotStar

Source: Pro Kabaddi