Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Patna Pirates take on Jaipur Pink Panthers

By
Patna Pirates take on Jaipur Pink Panthers
Patna Pirates take on Jaipur Pink Panthers

Patna, August 3: The first match of the Patna leg of Pro Kabaddi Season 7 will see Patna Pirates host Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Patliputra Sports Complex on Saturday (August 3) Both teams are enjoying a good start to their respective campaigns and will look to maintain their form.

Patna Pirates lost their opening match of the season against reigning champions Bengaluru Bulls by a narrow margin, but have turned things around since, registering back-to-back wins.

Patna Pirates' talismanic raider 'Record-Breaker' Pardeep Narwalhas been in good form, registering 18 raid points so far, including a Super 10. However, the most impressive facet about the Patna Pirates outfit has been their defence, in particular Jaideep.

The Left Corner has registered successive High 5s in Patna Pirates' two wins and has been well-supported by the likes of Hadi Oshtorak and Neeraj Kumar.

Youngster Monu, too, has come to the fore this season and his knack for picking up both raid and tackle points whenever the team requires them the most, makes him a huge asset for the three-time champions.

Jaipur Pink Panthers have been nothing short of sensational this season, having won all their three games so far. Skipper Deepak Hooda has led by example, spearheading the side's raiding department with poise and class.

With two deadly Corners in their line-up, Amit Hooda and Sandeep Dhull, Jaipur Pink Panthers also possess the defensive setup to shut out the best opposition offence on their day. Besides the aforementioned three, the Season 1 champions also boast some genuine game-changers like Nitin Rawal and Deepak Narwal, who can come into their own and take games away from the opposition at crucial junctures.

Live on Star Sports Network from 7.30 PM IST

Story first published: Saturday, August 3, 2019, 12:09 [IST]
