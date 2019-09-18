English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Puneri Paltan look to bounce back against lowly Tamil Thalaivas

By
Puneri Paltan look to bounce back against Tamil Thalaivas (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi)
Puneri Paltan look to bounce back against Tamil Thalaivas (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi)

Pune, September 18: Puneri Paltan host Tamil Thalaivas in Pro Kabaddi League 2019 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Wednesday (September 18).

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

While Puneri Paltan will be keen to bounce back with a victory in their final home game after defeat to Patna Pirates in their previous match, Tamil Thalaivas will be eager to end an eight-match losing streak run and finish the season with a flourish.

After a good start to their home leg which saw them winning against Gujarat Fortunegiants, Puneri Paltan slipped to a big loss against Patna Pirates on Sunday (September 15).

Returning raider Nitin Tomar failed to make a big impact in that match as he scored just 6 points from 12 raids. His Super 10 was instrumental in the team's first home win and they will hope he can score big again when they face Tamil Thalaivas.

Manjeet, the team's leading raid point scorer, and Pankaj Mohite, scored 7 raid points each, while Amit Kumar came off the bench to put in a decent all-round performance, scoring 3 raid and 2 tackle points.

However, the team's defence was an area of concern as they managed only 8 tackle points on the night as compared to the 18 they scored against Gujarat Fortunegiants. The performance of the defence will have to improve if they are to keep fighting for a Playoffs spot in their remaining games.

Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, continued their dismal run in their previous match against Haryana Steelers, which they lost by 8 points.

'Showman' Rahul Chaudhari's Super 10 headlined their performance but some crucial errors in defence cost them the match in the second period. Mohit Chhillar scored 4 of their 9 tackle points in the match while their leading defender of the season - Manjeet Chhillar - could manage only 2.

However, V Ajith Kumar's excellent form in recent matches and Kenyan Victor Obiero's 5-point performance, including a Super Tackle, in their previous match are some positives the team can draw from.

A lot will depend on the seniors like Chaudhari, Manjeet and Ran Singh if the team is to get the win they have been looking for though, and their performance could determine if Tamil Thalaivas are able to deny Puneri Paltan a second home victory.

Game starts at 8.30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 3

Live Stream: HotStar

Source: Pro Kabaddi

More PUNERI PALTAN News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: RBS 6 - 2 GNK
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 9:33 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 18, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue