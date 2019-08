Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Tamil Thalaivas host table toppers Jaipur Pink Panthers

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

Tamil Thalaivas bounced back from a loss with a tie against Puneri Paltan and will want to better that result against Jaipur Pink Panthers, who slumped to just their second loss of the season against U.P. Yoddha on Monday (August 19).

Thalaivas bounced back from an 11-point loss to Bengaluru Bulls in their first home match to tie the game against Puneri Paltan. Their raider V. Ajith Kumar has been in tremendous form in the team's home leg, having scored 12 raid points from two matches.

Rahul 'Showman' Chaudhari also finished their last match with eight raid points to his name. They will hope 'Iceman' Ajay Thakur finds form in the home leg soon which could make the raiding trio a big challenge for any defence.

Next up, we have a cracker of a contest on the cards! 💥#CHEvJAI #IdhuNammaAatam pic.twitter.com/nGF3e7v8Ut — Tamil Thalaivas (@tamilthalaivas) August 20, 2019

The team missed the services of Manjeet Chhillar in their previous match but Ran Singh did not let his absence be felt with another 4 tackle point performance, which included only one unsuccessful tackle. His impact on the match could be vital against a Deepak Niwas Hooda who is in prime form this season.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, meanwhile, have been led from the front by Deepak Hooda, who is currently the fifth most successful raider of the season. They also have the most successful defender of the season so far - Sandeep Dhull - in their ranks, which has allowed them to maintain their position at the top of the standing.

Though the team lost their previous match to U.P. Yoddha, Hooda once again starred for them with nine raid points. The team, however, missed a consistent display from their Corners Amit Hooda and Sandeep Dhull, who only combined for two tackle points in the match.

If the duo fire for the team, Tamil Thalaivas' experienced raiding unit could find the going very tough. Deepak Narwal and Nilesh Salunke will also want to step up and contribute points in raids to take the pressure off Hooda.

Plus, the head-to-head record is also in the favour of Jaipur Pink Panthers. So, Tamil Thalaivas will have their task cut out given their form this season, but recent results will give them the belief of getting their first win at home.

Game starts at 8.30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Stream: HotStar

Source: Pro Kabaddi