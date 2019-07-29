Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates clash in Mumbai

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

Both teams come into the highly-anticipated fixture with one win in their two outings so far and will aim to get full points when they clash.

Tamil Thalaivas opened their campaign with a win against Telugu Titans, but lost by a narrow margin to Dabang Delhi via buzzer raid in their second match. So, the Thalaivas will be eager to put that result behind them promptly with a victory on Monday.

Ready to take on the Pirates as they dock at The Bay! 💪#IdhuNammaAatam pic.twitter.com/o4HiIXrMZr — Tamil Thalaivas (@tamilthalaivas) July 28, 2019

Rahul Chaudhari has been Tamil Thalaivas' star man in offence and will look to give the side a solid platform, working in tandem with captain Thakur.

The duo will be backed by the ever-reliable defensive pair Manjeet Chhillar and Mohit Chhillar, who will look to keep things tight and not allow the formidable Patna Pirates offence to dictate proceedings.

Patna Pirates, on the other hand, bounced back from a narrow defeat to Bengaluru Bulls in their season opener in style by registering an impressive win in their second fixture against Telugu Titans.

With 17 raid points in two matches, Pardeep Narwal, once again, has been the centrepiece of the team's offence. His raiding partner Jang Kun Lee is yet to hit top form but looked impressive in patches in Patna Pirates' last match.

Matchday 3 is here 💚💚💚



Aaj Pirates bhidenge Tamil Thalaivas se. #PirateHamla ke liye taiyaar ho? #CHEvPAT pic.twitter.com/L1WSKQoyoS — Patna Pirates (@PatnaPirates) July 29, 2019

However, the highlight of Patna Pirates' win over Telugu Titans was their defence and in particular, Left Corner Jaideep, who returned with six points from the match. Youngster Monu also came off the bench to register four tackle points from just three tackle attempts.

Up against Chaudhari and Thakur on Monday, the Patna Pirates defence will once again need to be at their best. Similary, the offence will also need to fire against a rock solid Chillar duo. So, who will come up on top? Will it be Pradeep Narwal's Pirates? Or will the all-round Thalaivas be too hot to handle for Pirates? Find out tonight.

Game starts at 7.30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports Network

Live Stream: HotStar

Source: Pro Kabaddi