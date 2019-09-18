Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: U Mumba look to snap UP Yoddha’s winning streak

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

After their three-game unbeaten streak was snapped by Bengal Warriors, U Mumba will be looking to reclaim their fifth position from UP Yoddha and will be expected to fight hard to make that happen.

UP Yoddha, meanwhile, made their way into the top six on Monday (September 16) with a win over Jaipur Pink Panthers and another win at the same venue will see them move on to the fourth spot in the Season 7 standings.

In their previous meeting this season, UP Yoddha beat U Mumba by a narrow margin. So, U Mumba will be looking to avenge that loss as well.

U Mumba's recent positive run of results was halted by Bengal Warriors in their previous game which they lost in spite of a valiant fightback. Arjun Deshwal was brilliant in raiding and scored 14 raid points for the side in that match, while 'Sultan' Fazel Atrachali scored 4 tackle points.

However, the rest of the team could only manage 8 points between themselves with the team's leading raider this season, Abhishek Singh, accounting for 3 of them.

Their defence, which has the likes of Sandeep Narwal and Surinder Singh failed to make a big impact. They will, however, be itching to get going again and live up to their billing against an in-form U.P. Yoddha attack.

UP Yoddha, on the other hand, continued their impressive run which has seen them lose only one of their previous seven matches.

The highlight of their victory on Monday (September 16) was the way in which multiple players stepped up and delivered in their previous match to ensure the raiding and tackling responsibilities were evenly distributed.

Though the team's lead raider, Shrikant Jadhav, top-scored with 9 points, Rishank Devadiga contributed well with points to his name while Surender Gill scored 7.

Skipper Nitesh Kumar looked in good touch as he scored 3 tackle points. The team will hope to maintain this balance in their play as they look to maintain their hold over the fifth position in the Season 7 standings.

Game starts at 7.30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 3

Live Stream: HotStar

Source: Pro Kabaddi