Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: UP Yoddha look to halt Haryana Steelers momentum

Both teams are coming into this fixture off the back of a victory over reigning champions Bengaluru Bulls and will be eager to extend their respective winning streaks. Rakesh Kumar coached Haryana have won their last two games and will be looking to make it three in a row against Yoddhas.

U.P. Yoddha snapped their three-match winless streak with a disciplined display against Bengaluru Bulls on Monday (August 12) and come into this fixture hoping to score another win against one of the in-form teams in the league.

Raiders Shrikant Jadhav and Monu Goyat combined to score 14 raid points against the reigning champions, but it was the defence and their 15 tackle points that were the key to U.P. Yoddha's victory in their previous outing.

Left Corner Sumit scored his second High 5 of the season against Bengaluru Bulls and is currently the team's leading tackle point scorer with 22. Skipper Nitesh Kumar is yet to hit the heights that he did last season but has been a steady contributor so far this season.

Ahmedabad mein dusri jeet darj karne ke liye utsuk hain Yoddhaon ki fauj 🤜🤛#SaansRokSeenaThok #YoddhaHum #UPvHAR pic.twitter.com/9IzfAOeqEz — UP YODDHA (@UpYoddha) August 14, 2019

If the raiding unit shines and the defenders continue to score as well as they have this season, U.P. Yoddha could witness a turn in fortunes.

Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, had found themselves in a spot of bother after three losses on the trot, but coach Rakesh Kumar and his men responded in some style, beating Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls in back-to-back matches.

The key to their resurgence has been the return of raider Vikash Kandola, who has scored 28 raid points in just three matches, with Super 10s in each of the team's last two games.

Cover defenders Ravi Kumar and Vikas Kale have also been stellar in Haryana Steelers' last two matches and will be key against Shrikant Jadhav.

Youngsters Naveen and Vinay, who shared the raiding load before the return of Kandola, have provided timely points to the team and Rakesh Kumar will be hoping that they continue their good work for the side.

With scores even in the head-to-head battle, who will come out on top? Jasvir Singh's Yoddhas or Rakesh Kumar's Haryana Steelers? Find out tonight.

Game starts at 7.30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Stream: HotStar

Source: Pro Kabaddi