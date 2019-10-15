Pro Kabaddi League 2019, Semi-Final 1: Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Bengaluru Bulls booked their semifinal slot with a victory over UP Yoddha in the eliminators. Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, booked their place in the semis after finishing on the top of the PKL 2019 standings.

In their two meetings this season, Dabang Delhi beat Bengaluru Bulls in the first game and the second game ended in a tie. So, Delhi have a edge ahead of the semifinals. But, Bengaluru Bulls' comeback win in the eliminator will boost their confidence heading into Wednesday's game.

This game will see the battle of the top two raiders of the season go face-to-face as Bengaluru Bulls' Pawan Sehrawat will be in direct competion with Dabang Delhi's Naveen Kumar.

Pawan tops the raiding charts with 321 raid points from 23 games, while Naveen is the third best with 268 raid points from 21 games on the mat. The duo have also contributed in defence although not by much with Pawan scoring 14 tackle points and Naveen registering two points. That is understable given the poor defensive performance from both sides.

Bengaluru Bulls have been very timid in their defence with a meager 225 tackle points in their 23 games, while Dabang Delhi have managed just 204 tackle points in 22 games. This shows the two sides will be heavily reliant on their star raiders.

Naveen Kumar has adequate support in the form of Chandan Ranjit, who has scored 110 raid points from 20 games. Vijay (43 raid points and 13 tackle points from 20 games) and Meraj Sheykh (39 raid points from 15 games) have also performed when called upon.

Pawan Sehrawat, meanwhile, hasn't had that luxury for most part of the campaign as Rohit Kumar (89 raid points from 18 games) and Sumit Singh (54 raid points from 19 games) have often failed to revive the high-flyer. So, Bulls will hope the underperforming duo carry forward their eliminator from into the semis.

In defence, Delhi have experienced skipper Joginder Narwal (46 tackle points from 20 games), who has been out-performed by fellow corner youngster Ravinder Pahal, who has scored 59 tackle points from 21 games. The duo are supported by covers Anil Kumar (33 tackle points from 17 games) and Vishal Mane (26 points from 21 games).

Bengaluru Bulls, meanwhile, depend on Mahender Singh in defence as he is their best defender this season with 58 tackle points from 20 games. He is flanked by corners Saurabh Nandal (54 tackle points from 22 games) and Amit Sheoran (49 tackle points from 21 games). Mohit Sehrawat or Ankit will complete the four-man defence.

Starting 7s

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Rohit Kumar, Sumit Singh, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, Saurabh Nandal, Mohit Sehrawat

Dabang Delhi: Joginder Narwal, Ravinder Pahal, Naveen Kumar, Chandan Ranjit, Vishal Mane, Anil Kumar, Vijay

My Dream11: Pawan Sehrawat, Naveen Kumar, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay, Vishal Mane