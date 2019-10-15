Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Semifinals: Schedule, Timings, Venue, Teams and Other Details

|
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 Semifinal Fixtures with timing
Wednesday, October 16 - Semifinal 1 - Dabang Delhi face reigning champions Bengaluru Bulls at 7:30 PM IST.
Wednesday, October 16 - Semifinal 2 - Bengal Warriors meet season two champions U Mumba at 8:30 PM IST.
|
Teams (Possible 7s)
Dabang Delhi: Joginder Narwal, Ravinder Pahal, Naveen Kumar, Chandan Ranjit, Vishal Mane, Meraj Sheykh, Vijay
Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Rohit Kumar, Sumit Singh, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, Saurabh Nandal, Mohit Sehrawat
Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakshsh, Rinku Narwal, Sukesh Hegde, K Prapanjan, Jeeva Kumar, Baldev Singh
U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali, Abhishek Singh, Arjun Deshwal, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Sandeep Narwal, Athul MS
|
Team Form (Last 5 matches)
Dabang Delhi: Wins - 2, Losses - 2, Ties - 1
Bengaluru Bulls: Wins - 3, Losses - 2, Ties - 0
Bengal Warriors: Wins - 4, Losses - 1, Ties - 0
U Mumba: Wins - 4, Losses - 0, Ties - 1
Prize Money
The consolidated prize money for PKL 2019 is Rs. 8 Crore with Rs. 3 Crore set to be awarded to the champions and the runners-up are set to receive Rs. 1.8 crore, while third fourth-placed teams will get Rs 90 lakh each.