Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Semifinals: Schedule, Timings, Venue, Teams and Other Details

Bengaluru, October 15: The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 has reached the penultimate round of the knockouts with four teams left in the battle for the top prize.

The EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad will play hosts to the semifinals on Wednesday (October 16). The venue will also host the Gard Finale on Saturday (October 19).

The semifinals of Pro Kabaddi season 7 will see two former champions take on two first time title aspirants. The four teams to clash in Pro Kabaddi League 2019 semifinals are Dabang Delhi, Bengal Warriors, U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls.

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Fixtures | Results

Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors qualified directly to the semifinals having finished first and second rescpectively in the PKL 2019 standings.

Bengaluru Bulls and U Mumba, meanwhile, booked their slots in the semis after defeating UP Yoddha and Haryana Steelers respectively in the eliminators.

All #DEL need to do is win their next two matches.

But doing that in the #WorldsToughestWeek? #IsseToughKuchNahi!



Watch the Semi-final 1 action:



🗓️ : Tomorrow

⏲️ : 7:00 PM onwards

📺 : Star Sports and Hotstar#VIVOProKabaddiPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/FTxz633G42 — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 15, 2019 Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 Semifinal Fixtures with timing Wednesday, October 16 - Semifinal 1 - Dabang Delhi face reigning champions Bengaluru Bulls at 7:30 PM IST. Wednesday, October 16 - Semifinal 2 - Bengal Warriors meet season two champions U Mumba at 8:30 PM IST. If you do not succeed at once, try and try again! The Hi-Flyer did just that to score this amazing 4-point raid!



Watch him in Semi-Final 1 action:

⚔: #VIVOProKabaddiPlayoffs

🗓: Oct 16th, 7 PM onwards

📺: Star Sports and Hotstar#IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/gPUWLdZHB8 — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 14, 2019 Teams (Possible 7s) Dabang Delhi: Joginder Narwal, Ravinder Pahal, Naveen Kumar, Chandan Ranjit, Vishal Mane, Meraj Sheykh, Vijay Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Rohit Kumar, Sumit Singh, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, Saurabh Nandal, Mohit Sehrawat Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakshsh, Rinku Narwal, Sukesh Hegde, K Prapanjan, Jeeva Kumar, Baldev Singh U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali, Abhishek Singh, Arjun Deshwal, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Sandeep Narwal, Athul MS Why fear when Sultan Fazel is here?

The #Mumboys got the better of the #DhaakadBoys winning Eliminator 2 in the #WorldsToughestWeek.



Watch them in Semi-Final 2 action:

⚔: #VIVOProKabaddiPlayoffs

🗓: Oct 16, 8:30 PM

📺: Star Sports and Hotstar#IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/bwmPAipIGj — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 15, 2019 Team Form (Last 5 matches) Dabang Delhi: Wins - 2, Losses - 2, Ties - 1 Bengaluru Bulls: Wins - 3, Losses - 2, Ties - 0 Bengal Warriors: Wins - 4, Losses - 1, Ties - 0 U Mumba: Wins - 4, Losses - 0, Ties - 1 Prize Money The consolidated prize money for PKL 2019 is Rs. 8 Crore with Rs. 3 Crore set to be awarded to the champions and the runners-up are set to receive Rs. 1.8 crore, while third fourth-placed teams will get Rs 90 lakh each.