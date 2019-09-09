Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates look to snap losing streaks

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

On the back of five successive defeats, Tamil Thalaivas were further humiliated by Dabang Delhi on September 8 and that result also sees them without a win in eight.

Patna Pirates, on the other hand, also are on similar run after they were handed their sixth straight loss by UP Yoddha on Septemeber 6. So, both the bottom sides will look to end their losing streak when they clash on September 9.

In the reverse fixture, Patna Pirates narrowly edged out Tamil Thalaivas and will look to do something similar as they attempt to move away from the foot of the table. Plus, Pirates also have the bragging rights over Thalaivas when it comes to the head-to-head record as well.

The Tamil Thalaivas raiding duo of Rahul Chaudhari and Ajay Thakur has been a non-factor so far. The duo have been well below their best with Ajay averaging under 5 raid points per match and Rahul Chaudhari being able to score 90 raid points.

However, Ajith Kumar, who has been the real find of this season for Tamil Thalaivas has started the last 2 matches for the team and against Telugu Titans, scored his first-ever SUPER 10 in PKL.

As far as the defence is concerned, they were one of the best defensive units at the start of the tournament. But in the last few matches they have performed poorly mainly due to Manjeet Chillar's fading play.

Patna Pirates, on the other hand, lack a lead defender who can guide the defensive setup without Jaideep in the starting 7. The only other defender who has performed has been Monu, who has been good in super tackle situations.

Overall, the defensive unit have performed their worst during the last 10 mins of a match, scoring the least tackle points among all teams.

In the offence, they will pin their hopes on record-breaker Pardeep Narwal, who lacks support as his team have failed to revive him on most occasions. So, they will hope that changes starting from tonight.

Game starts at 8.30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Stream: HotStar