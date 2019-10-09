Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Telugu Titans end disappointing campaign with win over UP Yoddha

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Fixtures | Points Table

Siddharth Desai scored 15 points for the Telugu Titans as they ended a disastrous campaign with a win., while defender Krushana Madane led the scoring in defence with four tackle points. Rakesh Kumar and Ankit Beniwal also contributed with three points each.

For the hosts, UP Yoddha, who were handed their first loss at home in three, Rishank Devadiga and Srikanth Jadhav led the scoring with 8 points each albeit in a losing cause. In defence, Sumit scored five tackle points, alongside Nitesh Kumar, who scored four tackle points, while Monu Goyat also added four raid points.

The Titans started on the front football with Siddharth Desai looking comfortable in the raids. The star raider, despite a healthy tall of overall points, did not have a season to match his high standards and would have been keen to end the season on a high. He picked up a two-point raid in the fourth minute to give the Titans the momentum.

Aakash Arsul looked comfortable in defence for the Titans but UP's Shrikant Jadhav turned things around for the home side around the half-way mark of the first half.

The raider's two-point raid with three minutes left in the half gave UP the lead for the first time in the match and helped them inflict an All-Out in the subsequent move. The first half ended 20-14 with the Yoddha in control.

The home side carried the momentum after the restart and quickly got their All-Out in the fifth minute to open up a massive 12-point lead. With a victory looking likely, UP coach Jasvir Singh decided to rest some of his star players and give the team's substitutes a chance to impress.

But making such drastic changes in a team with Siddharth Desai was always going to be risky and the 'Baahubali' upped his game in the latter stages to make the game a close affair. He secured a 4-point Super Raid with under 5 minutes remaining. Titans levelled the points with 3 minutes left in the match.

Sumit pulled off a massive Super Tackle on Siddharth Desai (thereby clinching a High 5) but Farhad Milaghardan produced a two-point immediately to level the points again. Titans clinched an All-Out with around two minutes left in the match to get a 2-point lead. The Titans' defence held firm in the final minutes to see out the victory.

UP Yoddha will next be in action in the final game of the Pro Kabaddi season 7 league stage against reigning champions Bengaluru Bulls on Friday (October 11).