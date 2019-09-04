English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Top defenders tighten their belts for the ‘Toughest Half' of PKL Season 7

By
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Top defenders tighten their belts for the ‘Toughest Half of PKL Season 7

Bengaluru, Sep 4: Match 66 of Pro Kabaddi Season 7 between Dabang Delhi K.C. and Patna Pirates marked the midpoint of the league stage of this campaign and the action so far has been nothing short of breathtaking.

From Naveen Kumar's outstanding nine successive Super 10s to the domination of defenders; the first half of the season was undoubtedly a package full of surprises.

Teams, coaches gear up for the 'Toughest Half' of PKL Season 7

With the beginning of the second half of the league stage, which is already being dubbed as the 'Toughest Half', the captains and coaches of teams met in Bengaluru to share their thoughts on the journey so far and the upcoming challenges in their campaign.

Current League table-toppers Dabang Delhi K.C.'s captain Joginder Narwal, star raider Naveen Kumar; home team Bengaluru Bulls' coach Randhir Singh along with current green sleeve holder (Highest raiding points) Pawan Sehrawat; Telugu Titans' coach Gholamreza Mazandarani, star raider Siddharth Desai and current orange sleeve holder (top defender) Vishal Bharadwaj; captain of U Mumba Fazel Atrachali and Captain of Patna Pirates Pardeep Narwal; coach of Jaipur Pink Panthers Srinivas Reddy along with Anup Kumar, Coach of Puneri Paltan.

Speaking during the mid-season review press conference, here is what defenders had to say:

Joginder Narwal, Captain, Dabang Delhi

Joginder Narwal, Captain, Dabang Delhi

Joginder Narwal, Captain, Dabang Delhi K.C. said, "We are half-way through the league and no team has a confirmed spot for the playoffs, any team can move up on the table depending upon their performance. However, the one thing that is surely going to happen is that the upcoming matches are going to be some of the toughest ones in the season.

"Every team will put their best foot forward to grab a spot in the playoffs. Even though Dabang Delhi is at the top of the table now, I can assure you that the team is not over-confident - every game is still a big one for us. We understand this can change any moment due to the new format and to ensure we hold our spot, we must constantly keep proving ourselves on the mat. We are extremely thankful for the constant support our fans have provided us with - we are happy that the team has performed immensely well this year."

Fazel Atrachali, Captain, U Mumba

Fazel Atrachali, Captain, U Mumba

Fazel Atrachali, Captain, U Mumba said, "This season is extremely competitive and good for the teams as everyone plays their opponent twice and the ‘luck' factor is ruled out. In the previous seasons, there would be possibilities that either one of the groups would be easier than the other.

"This is the ideal format, as it gives the teams the right platform to show their game and make the league and the sport tougher. Kabaddi is also continuously evolving, earlier one good raider could change the game, now it' not the same. It's teamwork that matters, and if you perform together as a unit, it becomes extremely tough for the opponent to win."

Vishal Bharadwaj, Telugu Titans

Vishal Bharadwaj, Telugu Titans

Vishal Bharadwaj, ace defender, Telugu Titans said, "This season is extremely tough as compared to last season, no team has secured its spot in the playoffs. The upcoming matches in the second half of the league are extremely important as it will decide the fate of the team for the playoffs - it all depends on the teams' performance on the mat that can change even in the last minute of the game. These elements of competitiveness and surprise make every game tough and the league toughest."

More PRO KABADDI LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 19:13 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 4, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue