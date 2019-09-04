Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Top defenders tighten their belts for the ‘Toughest Half' of PKL Season 7

Joginder Narwal, Captain, Dabang Delhi

Joginder Narwal, Captain, Dabang Delhi K.C. said, "We are half-way through the league and no team has a confirmed spot for the playoffs, any team can move up on the table depending upon their performance. However, the one thing that is surely going to happen is that the upcoming matches are going to be some of the toughest ones in the season.

"Every team will put their best foot forward to grab a spot in the playoffs. Even though Dabang Delhi is at the top of the table now, I can assure you that the team is not over-confident - every game is still a big one for us. We understand this can change any moment due to the new format and to ensure we hold our spot, we must constantly keep proving ourselves on the mat. We are extremely thankful for the constant support our fans have provided us with - we are happy that the team has performed immensely well this year."

Fazel Atrachali, Captain, U Mumba

Fazel Atrachali, Captain, U Mumba said, "This season is extremely competitive and good for the teams as everyone plays their opponent twice and the ‘luck' factor is ruled out. In the previous seasons, there would be possibilities that either one of the groups would be easier than the other.

"This is the ideal format, as it gives the teams the right platform to show their game and make the league and the sport tougher. Kabaddi is also continuously evolving, earlier one good raider could change the game, now it' not the same. It's teamwork that matters, and if you perform together as a unit, it becomes extremely tough for the opponent to win."

Vishal Bharadwaj, Telugu Titans

Vishal Bharadwaj, ace defender, Telugu Titans said, "This season is extremely tough as compared to last season, no team has secured its spot in the playoffs. The upcoming matches in the second half of the league are extremely important as it will decide the fate of the team for the playoffs - it all depends on the teams' performance on the mat that can change even in the last minute of the game. These elements of competitiveness and surprise make every game tough and the league toughest."