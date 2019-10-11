Pro Kabaddi League 2019: UP Yoddha claim third spot with victory over Bengaluru Bulls

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Fixtures | Points Table

Surender Gill was UP Yoddha's best raider with nine raid points, while Ashu Singh was their best defender on the night with a High 5.

The game started at a slow pace, but a four-point Super Raid by Pawan Sehrawat changed all that and helped Bengaluru Bulls enforce the first All Out of the contest to take a 9-2 lead.

After the reset, UP Yoddha responded with a four-point Super Raid of their own by Gill. They then took advantage of the situation by enforcing an All Out in the 12th minute to reduce Bengaluru Bulls' lead to three-points.

UP Yoddha looked to keep their positive momentum intact after the All Out and managed to do so through Gill, Shrikant Jadhav and Rishank Devadiga, all of whom contributed in attack.

Their defence also played its part by sending Sehrawat to the bench after a solid tackle. However, despite seeing the margin decrease, Bengaluru Bulls still had a 22-20 lead at the break.

UP Yoddha began the second period on the front foot as they eyed enforcing another All Out on Bengaluru Bulls. A Super Tackle by Mahender Singh, though, resulted in some resistance. But that merely delayed the inevitable as UP Yoddha enforced a second All Out on the defending champions in the 24th minute to move into a 27-25 lead.

Bengaluru Bulls tried to claw their way back into the game through their talisman Sehrawat. But UP Yoddha's defence wasn't ready to have any of that and tackled him consistently for most of the second half.

With Sehrawat on the bench, all U.P. Yoddha had to do was go about their business in an intelligent manner and that is exactly what they did in the last five minutes.

Bengaluru Bulls continued to fight till the end, but UP Yoddha just seemed to be one step ahead of them. The home side even enforced a third All Out before the final whistle and eventually won the game by 12 points to set up another clash against Bengaluru Bulls in Eliminator 1.

Source: Pro Kabaddi