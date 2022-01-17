Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Surender Gill shines as U.P. Yoddha thrash Puneri Paltan

The first half was a high-scoring affair with just one empty raid in the first five minutes. Pardeep Narwal started the proceedings with a 3-point Super Raid and that certainly set the tone for the other raiders. Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat combined to help Pune clinch the game's first ALL OUT close to the tenth minute but Yoddha immediately clawed their way back.

It was raining Super Raids on both sides and Surender Gill's 3-point effort with 7 minutes remaining helped Yoddha inflict an ALL OUT. Both the left corners, Pune's Vishal Bharadwaj and Yoddha's Sumit, were having an error-prone night and conceded far too many points in the first half that ended 20-20.

Yoddha started the second half brightly with Surender Gill aggressive in his raids. His 4-point Super Raid in the 5th minute paved way for another ALL OUT which helped Yoddha open a 7-point lead.

He and Pardeep Narwal took turns to eat points away from Pune and eventually got them an ALL OUT in the 10th minute. U.P. scored a massive 20 points in the first 10 minutes after the restart to open a 15-point lead. Both Pardeep and Surender crossed their Super 10s while Mohit Goyat did the same for Pune.

Aslam Inamdar manufactured a 3-point Super Raid in the 12th minute of the second half to spark a comeback. But Pune's defenders were having a night to forget with Surender Gill picking points with ease. Despite Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat's best attempts, Pune could not close the gap as Yoddha clinched a valuable win. Surender Gill ended the match with a tally of 21 points.