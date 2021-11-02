Pro Kabaddi League franchise Haryana Steelers launch new logo ahead of PKL 2021

The brand-new logo, which is a dynamically posed Bhima wielding his heavy mace, powerfully leaning forward with his arm and reaching out strikingly, exemplifies Haryana Steelers' core values of resilience, strength and tenacity. The logo also captures the action and emotion of an energetic and fierce warrior, be it on the battleground or on the Kabaddi mat.

Speaking about the brand new Haryana Steelers logo, Mustafa Ghouse, CEO, JSW Sports said, "With the Pro Kabaddi League making a return this year, we wanted to present our identity in our logo for the eighth season. The Haryana Steelers has always signified the strength and tenacity of not only the kabaddi team but the entire state of Haryana. And therefore, we are ecstatic to reveal the brand new logo with a dynamically posed Bhima, which exemplifies all aspects of the Haryana Steelers. I hope the new logo brings us luck and reminds all the Haryana Steelers players about their identity each time they give their all on the mat."

Also showing support for her home team's new logo is Haryana's Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik who lent her voice for the logo's launch video. Always an advocate for the development of sports in her native state, the wrestler, who is an avid follower of kabaddi, says, "Haryana has a rich legacy of producing some of the country's top sporting talent. It is always an honour to represent the state every time I step onto the mat. I am delighted to support the Haryana Steelers as they similarly strive to make Haryana proud in the upcoming season of the Pro Kabaddi League."

The Haryana Steelers, which finished fifth in the 2019 Pro Kabaddi season, acquired Rohit Gulia, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Rajesh Narwal, Brijendra Singh Chaudhary, Ajay Ghanghas, Vikas Jaglan, Ravi Kumar, Surender Nada and Rajesh Gurjar at the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2021 which was held in Mumbai from 29 August to 31 August 2021.

The Haryana Steelers retained Vikash Khandola, Vinay, Vikas Chillar and Chand Singh from season 7 of the Pro Kabaddi League in 2019. The eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League will be held in Bengaluru in a biosecure bubble.

The Haryana Steelers are one of the newest chapters in the sporting revolution of kabaddi in India. Owned by JSW Sports, the country's foremost sports firm that has mentored and supported India's finest athletes in the past decade, the Steelers are rooted at the ancient birthplace of kabaddi and a hotbed of talent, Haryana. The franchise stands for resilience, strength and tenacity. And given their promoters' stellar success across sports, the Steelers also aim to be athletes that shatter conventions and rewrite history.