Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

Third-placed Bengaluru Bulls come into the clash on the back of a 38-31 defeat to Patna Pirates, while Bengal Warriors have slowly moved up the table to following a three-match unbeaten run.

After back-to-back defeats, Warriors have won 2 and tied 1 in their last three matches. In their most recent encounter, the Warriors edged past Telugu Titans 28-27.

With 7 wins, 3 losses and 1 tie, Bengaluru sit in third with 39 points and win on Thursday, will take them to the summit. Bengal Warriors, meanwhile, have won 5, lost 5 and tied 1 for 30 points in their 11 matches so far in PKL season 8.

In the reverse fixture earlier this season, Bulls claimed a narrow 36-35 win over the Warriors. And even in the head to head battle, Bulls edge Warriors 9-8 in their 17 meetings so far in PKL.

The two teams will pin their hopes on their star raiding skippers - Maninder Singh and Pawan Sehrawat. But the pair have often not got the support they have needed on the raiding front. And both Bulls and Warriors will hope the support raiders perform well.

The Warriors defence has been boosted by the return of Ran Singh, who has been well supported by the likes of Iranian pair Mohammed Esmaeil-Nabibakhsh and Abozar Mighani alongside the likes of Amit and Vijin Thangadurai. Sukesh Hegde, meanwhile, has helped gain those bonus points in raids.

For Bengaluru, Pawan Sehrawat will be supported by Chandran Ranjit and Bharat in the raiding department. But the defence comprising Mahender Singh, Aman, Mayur Kadam and Saurabh Nandal need to be at the top of the game to keep Maninder off the mat.

Dream11 Starting 7s

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Bharat, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Mayur Kadam

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Mohammad Esmaeil-Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani, Amit, Ran Singh, Vijin Thangadurai, Darshan J

MyDream11 Starting 7: Pawan Sehrawat (captain/Raider - BLR), Mohammad Esmaeil-Nabibakhsh (vice captain/All-rounder - BEN), Sukesh Hegde (Raider - BEN), Saurabh Nandal (Defender - BLR), Ran Singh (Defender - BEN), Amit (Defender - BEN), Mayur Kadam (Defender - BLR)

Match Details

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors

Date and start time: Thursday (January 20) at 8:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar