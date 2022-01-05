Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

With just two wins from five matches, Pink Panthers are placed tenth in the points table and come into the game on the back of two losses, while their opponents Bulls, who are top of the table, are on a five-match unbeaten run since their opening game defeat.

In their most recent outing, Bengaluru Bulls defeated Puneri Paltan 40-29, while Jaipur Pink Panthers lost 28-31 to Bengal Warriors.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers have struggled so much in defence this season that even Arjun Deshwal's solo raiding brilliance has not really made a difference.

The young raider has - 5 Super 10s - 68 points from five matches but captain Deepak Niwas Hooda has not been able to assist him properly and this has been costing Jaipur dearly.

Defenders Sandeep Dull and Vishal also haven't been able to replicate the form we associate with the duo. Shaul Kumar has also been error-prone in the cover position which has forced coach Sanjeev Kumar Baliyan to try different combinations in his defence.

Bengaluru, on the other hand, go into the match on the back of four wins and one tie. Against Pune, they showed the depth of their reserves by overturning a 5-point lead in the second half.

Well-rested raiders Pawan Sehrawat and Chandran Ranjit will be licking their lips at the prospect of attacking an out-of-shape Jaipur defence. Their defence, however, have not been very consistent. Mayur Kadam and Saurabh Nandal will be key to their tackles.

Dream11 Starting 7s

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Mohit Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Mayur Kadam, Bharat

Jaipur Pinkpanthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Amit, Vishal, Naveen, Sahul Kumar, Nitin Rawal

MyDream11 Starting 7: Pawan Sehrawat (captain), Saurabh Nandal (vice captain), Deepak Niwas Hooda, Mayur Kadam, Aman, Mohit Sehrawat, Amit

Match Details

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Date and start time: Thursday (January 6) at 8:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar