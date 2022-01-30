Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

Both teams go into the match after morale-boosting victories and will know the importance of a win in their road to a play-off spot. Dabang Delhi defeated Gujarat Giants to win 41-22, while U Mumba dominated Bengaluru Bulls in a 45-34 win.

After 8 wins, 4 defeats, 2 ties and 48 points on board from 14 matches, Dabang Delhi lead the PKL season 8 points table. U Mumba, meanwhile, have accumulated 41 points from 13 matches, that include 5 wins, 3 defeats and 5 ties.

In the head-to-head battle, U Mumba stand tall against Dabang Delhi with 12 wins from the 16 meetings between the two sides in Pro Kabaddi so far. Delhi have won 3 such fixtures and one match has ended in a tie.

However, in the reverse fixture earlier this season, Delhi managed to beat U Mumba following a 31-27 result thanks to a 17-point display by star raider Naveen Kumar, who has missed the last few matches through injury.

Naveen Kumar is expected to make a return to the mat for Delhi after a lengthy lay-off due to a knee injury. But coach Krishan Kumar Hooda will know there is no need to rush his star raider's comeback especially with his defence showing their true best against Gujarat in their last outing.

Krishan and Manjeet Chhillar secured High 5s in a dominant performance while Vijay continued to dazzle in the attack. In Naveen's absence, Delhi have finally developed a Plan B which will be very important for them to stay on course for another final appearance.

The face-off between India's two biggest cities will most likely see an aggressive defence. Fazel Atrachali and Rahul Sethpal were excellent for Mumbai against Bengaluru Bulls and will definitely fancy their chances against Delhi.

Their pacy raiders Abhishek Singh and Ajith Kumar will also need to be on top of their game. Jeeva Kumar and Manjeet Chhillar aren't the fastest covers in PKL which should give the raiders plenty of chances for hand or toe touches.

Abhishek should try to push Joginder Narwal to the left corner and entice the error-prone Jeeva Kumar to make a charge for him. Mumbai will know the importance of a victory in their bid for a playoff berth which should result in a high-voltage encounter.

Dream11 Predicted Starting 7s

Dabang Delhi: Krishan, Vijay, Joginder Narwal/Vikash Kumar D, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Ashu Malik/Naveen Kumar

U Mumba: Fazel Athrachali, Rinku, Harendra Kumar, Rahul Sethpal, Abhishek Singh, Ajith Kumar, Mohsen Maghsoudlou

MyDream11 Starting 7: Ajith Kumar (captain) (Raider - MUM), Vijay (vice captain) (All-rounder - DEL), Fazel Athrachali (Defender - MUM), Harendra Kumar (Defender - MUM), Jeeva Kumar (Defender - DEL), Sandeep Narwal (All-rounder - DEL), Ashu Malik (Raider - DEL)

Match Details

Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba

Date and start time: Monday (January 31) at 8:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar