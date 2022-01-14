Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

Although they are in third position, Dabang Delhi KC head into the contest on the back of two successive losses, while their opponents, Haryana Steelers are fresh from a thrilling tie against UP Yoddha.

With star raider Naveen Kumar unavailable, Dabang Delhi were completely outclassed in their previous encounter. So, Delhi will hope The Express is fit and ready for the clash as they look to bounce back.

Vijay, Ajay Thakur and Neeraj Narwal, who tried to fill in for Naveen, couldn't register many points. After their performance from the last game, the defence also will need to step up and they could also be without captain Joginder Narwal, who limped out of the match against Bulls.

Manjeet Chhillar is expected to shoulder the responsibility if Joginder doesn't make the squad. Manjeet, himself is a veteran, he will hope for assistance from Jeeva Kumar, Sandeep Narwal, Ashu Malik and Mohammad Malak, who could come into the team for Joginder.

Haryana, on the other hand, will pin their hopes on captain and star raider Vikash Kandola, who has been good so far this season. Vikash will be assisted by Meetu or Rohit Gulia in the raiding department.

The defence will be led by Surender Nada, who will be joined by the likes of Jaideep Kuldeep, Ravi Kumar, Mohit and most probably Ankit if the coach goes in with four pure defenders. So, it will be a toss up between Rohit Gulia and Ankit for a spot in the starting 7.

In the head-to-head battle, Haryana Steelers, who made their PKL debut in season 5, have beaten Delhi 6 times in the 8 meetings between the two sides. This record and the current form will make Haryana a confident side heading into the contest.

Dream11 Starting 7s

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Surender Nada, Meetu, Jaideep Kuldeep, Rohit Gulia/Ankit, Ravi Kumar, Mohit

Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar, Vijay, Joginder Narwal/Mohammad Malak, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Ashu Malik

MyDream11 Starting 7: Naveen Kumar (captain) (Raider - DEL), Vikash Kandola (vice captain) (Raider - HS), Mohammad Malak (Defender - DEL), Jaideep Kuldeep (Defender - HS), Ravi Kumar (Defender - HS), Sandeep Narwal (All-rounder - DEL), Jeeva Kumar (Defender - DEL)

Match Details

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi

Date and start time: Saturday (January 15) at 7:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar