Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

Sixth-placed Haryana Steelers extended their winning streak to three with a narrow win against UP Yoddha in their last outing in PKL season 8, while Telugu Titans lost to Bengaluru Bulls in their recent match.

Haryana are on 39 points from 13 matches, in which they have won 6, lost 5 and tied 2. Telugu Titans, meanwhile, have lost 10 and tied 2 for 19 points and sit at the foot of the PKL 8 points table.

In the head-to-head battle, Haryana and Titans have 3 each in their 6 meetings in PKL. In the reverse fixture earlier this season. Meetu scored a Super 10 in a 39-37 win, while Siddharth Desai of Titans scored 9 raid points.

Titans, however, have been forced to play without their star raider for the most part of the season. It is hard to fault the Titans for their poor season considering all the injuries the team has suffered. Experienced Rohit Kumar has also been a big loss.

Meanwhile young stars like Rajnish have also missed matches due to fatigue. They are at the bottom of the points table and will be playing the remainder of the season for pride.

This can actually work in favour of the Titans who have nothing to lose. Youngsters such as Rajnish, Adarsh T, and Ankit Beniwal should use this as a chance to showcase their talent on the grandest stage.

The Titans defence led by Sandeep Kandola will need Surinder Singh, Prince D and Akash Choudhary also to be at the top of their game to stop the raiding duo of Haryana.

The Steelers have looked a well-rounded unit in the past few games with secondary raiders Vinay and Rohit Gulia supporting the effervescent Vikash Kandola.

Haryana might not have a superstar like Naveen Kumar or Pawan Sehrawat but they certainly have the squad depth to compensate for that.

Captain Vikash Kandola is their lead raider but they have the impressive trio of Meetu, Vinay and Rohit Gulia who can contribute with points when called upon.

Even Ashish has chipped in with valuable contributions when required. Similarly in defence, the unity of Jaideep, Mohit and Surender Nada has been the key to stability.

Dream11 Starting 7s

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Surender Nada, Vinay, Jaideep Kuldeep, Rohit Gulia, Ravi Kumar, Mohit

Telugu Titans: Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Prince D, Akash Choudhary, Surinder Singh, Sandeep Kandola, T Adarsh

MyDream11 Starting 7: Vikash Kandola (captain) (raider - HS), T Adarsh (vice captain) (All-rounder - TT), Sandeep Kandola (Defender - TT), Jaideep Kuldeep (Defender - HS), Ravi Kumar (Defender - HS), Mohit (All-rounder - HS), Vinay (Raider - HS)

Match Details

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans

Date and start time: Tuesday (January 25) at 7:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar