Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

After a defeat in their most recent outing, both Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers will look to get back to winning ways as they look to stray away from the middle muddle and get into play-off spots.

Thalaivas might not have the points to show for, but they certainly have been amongst the best teams of Season 8. Their failure to convert close games to victories might come back to haunt them, however.

PKL 2021-22 Points Table | Results | Fixtures

Thalaivas have won 3, lost 3 and tied 5 in their 11 matches in PKL season 8 and are one point shy off Pink Panthers on 31 points. Pink Panthers, meanwhile, have won 5, lost 5 and tied 1 for 32 points in 11 matches.

The reverse fixture between the two sides also ended in a tie with Sandeep Kumar Dhull and Surjeet Singh securing High 5s in a match that ended 31-31. Overall, the two sides have met 4 times so far in Pro Kabaddi and Jaipur Pink Panthers have beaten the Thalaivas on 3 occasions.

In their 35-37 defeat in the last match, Manjeet and Ajinkya Pawar were effective against the Gujarat Giants, but they missed the sharpness needed in the dying minutes.

Thalaivas are certainly missing K Prapanjan's experience on the mat with Bhavani Rajput and Athul MS failing in the role of a secondary raider.

Captain Surjeet Singh had a surprisingly error-prone night against the Giants, but he will be looking forward to facing his nemesis Deepak Hooda of Jaipur. The two had an altercation when the teams met earlier this season.

Arjun Deshwal and Deepak Hooda will need to take a cautious approach against a very effective Tamil defence with Sagar in the left corner. Their own defensive pairing of Sahul Kumar and Sandeep Dhull will need to ensure Manjeet doesn't get quick points for the Tamil team.

Jaipur Pink Panthers will also be looking to bounce back from the narrow 34-35 loss against a lowly Telugu Titans. Despite Arjun Deshwal's Super10, the Panther failed in the dying moments of that match.

Dream11 Predicted Starting 7s

Tamil Thalaivas: Surjeet Singh, Sagar, Sahil Singh, Manjeet, Ajinkya Pawar, Bhavani Rajput, Mohit

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Deepak Hooda, Sahul Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Naveen, Vishal, Amit

MyDream11 Starting 7: Surjeet Singh (Defender - CHE), Sandeep Kumar Dhull (Defender - JPP), Manjeet (Captain) (Raider - CHE), Sahul Kumar (Defender - JPP), Mohit (Defender - CHE), Deepak Hooda (All-rounder - JPP), Ajinkya Pawar (Vice Captain) (Raider - CHE)

Match Details

Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Date and start time: Saturday (January 22) at 9:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar