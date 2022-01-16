Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

Bengaluru, January 16: In Sunday's second game in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22, Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates lock horns in a top of the table clash at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield in Bengaluru.
Pawan Sehrawat, who has been in red-hot form for the Bengaluru Bulls, will hope to orchestrate another win when his side locks horns with the Patna Pirates, who will look to bounce back from a defeat that ended their six game undefeated run.
In their recent outings, first placed Bulls defeated Gujarat Giants 46-37, while Patna Pirates lost 28-38 to Jaipur Pink Panthers and slipped to the third position following Dabang Delhi's win on Saturday (January 15).
Bengaluru Bulls have been functioning in top gear in the last few matches with Sehrawat picking up Super 10s with ease. This will be Patna Pirates and coach Ram Mehar Singh's greatest worry especially with Mohammadreza Shadloui looking off-colour.
Sehrawat is known to target the left side of the mat so the cover defenders Sajin Chandrashekar and Neeraj Kumar will need to be on top of their game to ensure Shadloui is supported in his tackle.
Bharat's emergence as a top all-rounder has sharpened the Bulls' attack who also have Chandran Ranjit in their ranks.
Patna's raiding trio of Prashanth Rai, Monu Goyat and Sachin Tanwar will need to shoulder more responsibilities. The Pirates' good start to the season has largely been down to their unity and all-round performances.
Dream11 Predicted Starting 7s
Patna Pirates: Monu Goyat, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Shubham Shinde, Shadloul Chianeh
Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh
MyDream11 Starting 7: Pawan Sehrawat (captain/Raider - BLR), Monu Goyat (vice captain/All-rounder - PAT), Neeraj Kumar (Defender - PAT), Mahender Singh (Defender - BLR), Shubham Shinde (Defender - PAT), Sachin Tanwar (Raider - PAT), Aman (Defender - BLR)
Match Details
Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls
Date and start time: Sunday (January 16) at 8:30 PM IST
Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD
Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar
