Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

Both Pirates and Thalaivas have well-balanced squads and are placed third and fifth respectively on the points table. Pirates have won four of five for 21 points, while Thalaivas have drawn thrice to go along with their two wins in six outings for 19 points.

In their most recent outings in PKL season 8, Thalaivas defeated UP Yoddha 39-33, while Pirates edged past Telugu Titans 31-30 in a closely contested battle.

What both teams have done successfully is hunt and defend in packs. Monu Goyat, Sachin and Prashanth Rai have formed a fearsome trio for Patna in the attack.

They have compensated for the loss of Pardeep Narwal with their clever raiding, fully understanding their potential and limitations.

But in Surjeet Singh and Sagar, they face a defence in red-hot form. The pair got eight points in its previous match and will fancy another defensive shutdown against the Pirates.

Thalaivas' raiding unit of Manjeet, Bhavani Rajput and K Prapanjan haven't fared badly either. Manjeet, especially, has impressed with his smart raiding, using his height and reach to good advantage.

Ajinkya Pawar, a substitute against Yoddha, who chipped in with useful points for coach Udaya Kumar's team, might also be in the reckoning for a starting spot.

In Sajin C and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, the Pirates have a more than capable defence to fight fire with fire. Both defenders are known to go for their tackles and will eye Manjeet, who favours the left side to raid.

Dream11 Starting 7s

Patna Pirates: Monu Goyat, Sachin, Sunil, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin Chandrashekar, Shadloui Chianeh

Tamil Thalaivas: Surinder Singh, Manjeet, K Prapanjan, Mohit, Sagar, Bhavani Rajput, Sahil Singh

MyDream11 Starting 7: Monu Goyat (captain), Manjeet (vice captain), Mohit, Sagar, Sahil Singh, Bhavani Rajput, Sunil

Match Details

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas

Date and start time: Thursday (January 6) at 7:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar