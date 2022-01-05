Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

Bengaluru, January 5: In-form Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas will look to carry their winning momentum when they clash in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 in Bengaluru on Thursday (January 6).
Both Pirates and Thalaivas have well-balanced squads and are placed third and fifth respectively on the points table. Pirates have won four of five for 21 points, while Thalaivas have drawn thrice to go along with their two wins in six outings for 19 points.
In their most recent outings in PKL season 8, Thalaivas defeated UP Yoddha 39-33, while Pirates edged past Telugu Titans 31-30 in a closely contested battle.
PKL 2021-22 Points Table | Results | Fixtures
What both teams have done successfully is hunt and defend in packs. Monu Goyat, Sachin and Prashanth Rai have formed a fearsome trio for Patna in the attack.
They have compensated for the loss of Pardeep Narwal with their clever raiding, fully understanding their potential and limitations.
But in Surjeet Singh and Sagar, they face a defence in red-hot form. The pair got eight points in its previous match and will fancy another defensive shutdown against the Pirates.
Thalaivas' raiding unit of Manjeet, Bhavani Rajput and K Prapanjan haven't fared badly either. Manjeet, especially, has impressed with his smart raiding, using his height and reach to good advantage.
Ajinkya Pawar, a substitute against Yoddha, who chipped in with useful points for coach Udaya Kumar's team, might also be in the reckoning for a starting spot.
In Sajin C and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, the Pirates have a more than capable defence to fight fire with fire. Both defenders are known to go for their tackles and will eye Manjeet, who favours the left side to raid.
Dream11 Starting 7s
Patna Pirates: Monu Goyat, Sachin, Sunil, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin Chandrashekar, Shadloui Chianeh
Tamil Thalaivas: Surinder Singh, Manjeet, K Prapanjan, Mohit, Sagar, Bhavani Rajput, Sahil Singh
MyDream11 Starting 7: Monu Goyat (captain), Manjeet (vice captain), Mohit, Sagar, Sahil Singh, Bhavani Rajput, Sunil
Match Details
Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas
Date and start time: Thursday (January 6) at 7:30 PM IST
Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD
Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar
