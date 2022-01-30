Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

While Bengaluru Bulls enter the match on the back of 34-45 defeat to U Mumba, the Tamil Thalaivas are fresh from a demoralising 24-52 defeat to Patna Pirates in their recent outing in PKL season 8.

Despite their mini slide, the Bulls still sit in the second position on the points table with 46 points from 15 matches. Thalaivas, on the other hand, are win-less in the last five and occupy the tenth position with 34 points from 13 matches.

In the reverse fixture earlier this season, Bengaluru Bulls defeated Tamil Thalaivas 38-30 and increased their lead in the head-to-head battle to 8-1 in the 9 meetings between the two sides in Pro Kabaddi.

With 4 losses in 5 matches, Bengaluru Bulls are a team in mini crisis. While their captain Pawan Sehrawat has performed well in the raiding department, his teammates have failed to maintain the pressure. And the over-reliance on Pawan is something the opposition teams have targeted.

Against U Mumba, the Bulls failed to keep Pawan on the mat for a long period and lost the encounter. Pawan is a weapon and Bulls might be better off managing his time on the mat more cleverly.

In Chandran Ranjit, Bharat and Deepak Narwal, the Bulls have strong raiders who have been deprived of a major role due to Pawan's presence. Coach Randhir Sehrawat must utilise them more to ensure the Bulls don't become a predictable unit.

The South Indian derby against Tamil Thalaivas might be the perfect match for them to try out a new strategy and regain much-needed form. Thalaivas have endured a difficult time on the mat as well and are winless in their last 5 attempts.

The much-famed defence has faltered too with captain Surjeet Singh looking error-prone and hesitant. The team had 18 unsuccessful tackles against the Pirates in their previous game which should give the Bulls raiders some belief.

The Thalaivas raiders have struggled too. Manjeet and Ajinkya Pawar had an off-colour night against an aggressive Patna defence, but the shaky Bulls defence might be an easier opponent.

Dream11 Predicted Starting 7s

Tamil Thalaivas: Surjeet Singh, Manjeet, Bhavani Rajput/Athul MS, Sagar, Ajinkya Pawar, Mohit, Sahil Singh

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Mayur Kadam/Mohit Sehrawat, Deepak Narwal/Chandran Ranjit

MyDream11 Starting 7: Pawan Sehrawat (captain/Raider - BLR), Ajinkya Pawar (vice captain/Raider - CHE), Ajinkya Pawar (Raider - CHE), Aman (Defender - BLR), Mayur Kadam (Defender - BLR), Sahil Singh (Defender - CHE), Mohit (All-rounder - CHE)

Match Details

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls

Date and start time: Sunday (January 30) at 8:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar