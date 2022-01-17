Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

Both teams boast an array of experienced defenders, but it is their raiders who have won them matches in Season 8. U Mumba's Abhishek Singh looked good against Bengal Warriors while Rakesh S. has been the unsung hero for the Giants.

Gujarat Giants might boast an experienced defensive line-up, but it is their raider Rakesh S. who has won them valuable points in Season 8. He has been one of the emerging talents of the tournament and is slowly taking over the title of "Dubki king".

But in Fazel Atrachali and Rinku he will face an experienced corner duo. Both haven't shown their full potential in the tournament but will relish a challenge against Gujarat. If they can stop Rakesh, Gujarat can be beaten as their secondary raiders have struggled.

The return of Ajith Kumar will be a big relief for coach Rajaguru Subramanian. Mumbai struggled in the two games he was absent while his return has also taken some weight off Abhishek Singh's shoulders. Both teams will need to win the match to stay in the hunt for a playoff spot.

Dream11 Predicted Starting 7s

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, Ashish Sangwan, Harendra Kumar, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, V Ajith, Rinku, Fazel Atrachali

Gujarat Giants: Rakesh, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Mahendra Rajput, Rathan K, Ankit, Sumit

MyDream11 Starting 7: Abhishek Singh (captain) (Raider - MUM), Rakesh (vice captain) (Raider - GUJ), Parvesh Bhainswal (Defender - MUM), Mahendra Rajput (Raider - MUM), Mohsen Maghsoudlou (All-rounder - MUM), V Ajith (Defender - MUM), Fazel Atrachali (Defender - MUM)

Match Details

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba

Date and start time: Tuesday (January 18) at 8:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar