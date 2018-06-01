Pro Kabaddi League: Records created during PKL Season 5, Patna Pirates ruled the roost

The sixth season of the Pro Kabaddi will begin on 19th October 2018 and certainly promises to be the biggest kabaddi spectacle of the year. PKL 2018 is planned to carry on for a duration of 13 weeks, consistent with the format of Season V of the league.

The players' auction for the sixth edition of PKL sprang up few surprises during its auction. With the rising popularity of the league, the players are now raking in the moolah. The franchises had already retained 9 elite players with them.

Patna Pirates, who have been winning the title for the last three seasons, are the defending champions and they would look to defend their title. The previous season of PKL witnessed several records.

Here are few records created during PKL 5 in which 12 teams participated:

Viewership record: It was viewed by a staggering 313 million viewers with a watch time of 100 billion minutes.

Individual Performance

Total points in the season: 369 points - Pardeep Narwal

Most Raid Points: 369 points - Pardeep Narwal

Most Tackle Points: 80 - Surender Nada

Most Successful raids: 271 - Pardeep Narwal

Most Super raids: 18 - Pardeep Narwal

Super 10s: 19 - Pardeep Narwal

Most Successful Tackles: 74 - Surender Nada

Most Super Tackles: 7 - Jeeva Kumar

Most High Fives: 9 - Surender Nada

Team Performance

Total points in the season: 1050 - Patna Pirates

Total points conceded in the season: 921 - Patna Pirates

Total Do-or-Die Raid points in the season: 119 - Puneri Paltan

Most Raid Points: 637 - Patna Pirates

Most Average Raid Points: 24.5 - Patna Pirates

Most All-outs Inflicted: 55 - Patna Pirates

Most Tackle Points: 271 - Puneri Paltan

Most Average Tackle Points: 11.29 - Puneri Paltan

Most All-outs Conceded: 36 - U Mumba.