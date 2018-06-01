Pro Kabaddi League: Records created during PKL Season 5, Patna Pirates ruled the roost

New Delhi, June 1: The auction for Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season VI saw several players raking in the moolah and set the balls rolling for an exciting season. As many as six players attracted bids more than 1 crore as 422 players went under the hammer.
The sixth season of the Pro Kabaddi will begin on 19th October 2018 and certainly promises to be the biggest kabaddi spectacle of the year. PKL 2018 is planned to carry on for a duration of 13 weeks, consistent with the format of Season V of the league.
PKL 2018 Auction: Costliest buys | Complete Squads
Full List of Players' Auction | PKL Season Winners
The players' auction for the sixth edition of PKL sprang up few surprises during its auction. With the rising popularity of the league, the players are now raking in the moolah. The franchises had already retained 9 elite players with them.
Patna Pirates, who have been winning the title for the last three seasons, are the defending champions and they would look to defend their title. The previous season of PKL witnessed several records.
Here are few records created during PKL 5 in which 12 teams participated:
Viewership record: It was viewed by a staggering 313 million viewers with a watch time of 100 billion minutes.
Individual Performance
Total points in the season: 369 points - Pardeep Narwal
Most Raid Points: 369 points - Pardeep Narwal
Most Tackle Points: 80 - Surender Nada
Most Successful raids: 271 - Pardeep Narwal
Most Super raids: 18 - Pardeep Narwal
Super 10s: 19 - Pardeep Narwal
Most Successful Tackles: 74 - Surender Nada
Most Super Tackles: 7 - Jeeva Kumar
Most High Fives: 9 - Surender Nada
Team Performance
Total points in the season: 1050 - Patna Pirates
Total points conceded in the season: 921 - Patna Pirates
Total Do-or-Die Raid points in the season: 119 - Puneri Paltan
Most Raid Points: 637 - Patna Pirates
Most Average Raid Points: 24.5 - Patna Pirates
Most All-outs Inflicted: 55 - Patna Pirates
Most Tackle Points: 271 - Puneri Paltan
Most Average Tackle Points: 11.29 - Puneri Paltan
Most All-outs Conceded: 36 - U Mumba.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.