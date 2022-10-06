Pro Kabddi League: Teams set to rock PKL 2022; Dabang Delhi eager to defend title

The PKL 2022, which will be conducted in three venues - Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad — marks a special occasion as fans will be welcomed back to the stadium with open arms after a gap of three years.

Expressing his excitement for the season, Dabang Delhi KC captain Naveen Kumar said, “We are the Defending Champions so we are confident that we will perform well in this season as well. I used to play for the team earlier as a player and now I will still play for the team as a Captain.

I will have to take our team forward. A person gets stronger with responsibility so I will keep my responsibilities in mind and play well this season.”

Meanwhile, the home team — Bengaluru Bulls — captain for the first leg of the tournament spoke about the inclusion of star raider Vikash Kandola in his team.

Mahender Singh said, “Vikash is a good raider and he has performed in the previous seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League. We have a lot of expectations from him. I hope that he plays well this season and helps us win many matches.”

The captains were speaking at a special launch conference for Season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League in Bengaluru on Thursday (October 6).

The conference was attended by a representative from each of the 12 teams and Anupam Goswami, Head Sports Leagues, Mashal Sports, and League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League.

Speaking about PKL season 9 opening doors to fans and the key aspects behind the growth of the League, Anupam Goswami: “Fans and the spectators are at the heart of any sport and we will look to set new benchmarks for in-stadia fan activities this season.

“The main focus of the League has been the fans and there is no success in sport without succeeding with the fans. And to succeed with the fans, we have to provide high quality competition, which has been one of our key focal points.

A league model which can be continually bettered has also been one of the key elements behind the success of the league.”