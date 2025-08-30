US Open: Rybakina dominates Raducanu to reach last 16 for the first time

PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan Secure Historic Victory In Season's First Tie-Breaker Against Bengaluru Bulls Puneri Paltan made history by winning the first tie-breaker in PKL against Bengaluru Bulls after a 32-32 draw. Aditya Shinde's performance and key plays highlighted the match's significance. By Mykhel Team Updated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 1:13 [IST]

Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls made history by participating in the first-ever tie-breaker during the league stage of PKL. The match ended with a 32-32 draw, but Puneri Paltan emerged victorious with a 6-4 win in the tie-breaker at Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag.

Aditya Shinde was instrumental for Puneri Paltan, scoring 9 points. Gaurav Khatri also shone with a High Five. Akash Shinde achieved his first Super 10 of the season, while Ankush Rathee's High Five for Bengaluru Bulls went unrewarded.

Key Performances and Milestones

The match began energetically as Aslam Inamdar and Akash Shinde quickly secured points for their teams. Aditya Shinde's Super Raid gave Puneri Paltan an early lead. However, Akash Shinde's double raid brought Bengaluru Bulls back on level terms, marking his 300th raid point in PKL.

Both teams displayed strong defensive skills. Gaurav Khatri earned 4 tackle points for Puneri Paltan in the first half. Meanwhile, Ankush Rathee and Sanjay each contributed two tackle points for Bengaluru Bulls. The first half concluded with both teams tied at 13-13.

Second Half Drama

In the second half, Akash Shinde excelled in raiding for Bengaluru Bulls, giving them a three-point lead. However, Pankaj Mohite's impressive 4-point raid put Puneri Paltan ahead again. A crucial Super Tackle by Aashish Malik on Aditya Shine gave Bengaluru Bulls a one-point lead.

Aslam Inamdar played a pivotal role by leveling the score at 23-23 through defensive efforts and a Do-Or-Die Raid. Gurdeep's tackle helped Puneri Paltan inflict an ALL OUT to regain their lead before Akash Shinde's Super 10 performance tied the game at 32-32 after regulation time.

Tie-Breaker Thriller

The tie-breaker saw both raiding units perform well initially, with neither backing down after three successful raids each. Akash Shinde and Sachin Tanwar were tackled in the fourth raid, keeping scores level. Aslam Inamdar then gave Puneri Paltan the edge before Dheeraj's tackle secured their historic victory.

The next PKL Season 12 matches are scheduled for Saturday, August 30: Telugu Titans will face UP Yoddhas at 8 pm, followed by U Mumba against Gujarat Giants at 9 pm.