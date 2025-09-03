Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriorz PKL 12 Highlights: Aditya Shinde’s Super 10, Aslam Inamdar’s Super Raid Power Paltan Past Warriorz

Vizag, Sep 3: Puneri Paltan extended their unbeaten streak in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 with a commanding 45-36 win over Bengal Warriorz at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag on Wednesday (September 3).
This marked their third consecutive victory of the season, led by skipper Aslam Inamdar's all-round brilliance, Aditya Shinde's Super 10, and Vishal Bhardwaj's High Five.
The match began with Paltan asserting dominance through sharp raiding from Shinde and Inamdar. A stunning Super Raid from the captain shifted momentum early, helping the Paltan edge ahead 13-9 after 10 minutes. Despite Devank Dalal's heroic 17 points, Puneri inflicted an ALL OUT in the ninth minute before Warriorz struck back with an ALL OUT of their own to stay in the contest. At half-time, the Paltan led 26-22.
In the second half, Puneri tightened their grip as Shinde completed his Super 10 and Vishal Bhardwaj marshalled the defence with precision. A second ALL OUT in the 14th minute, courtesy of Parteek's dismissal, widened the gap, and Pankaj Mohite added valuable raid points to seal the contest.
The Warriorz fought hard, with Devank pushing past a Super 10, but Puneri's defensive resilience ensured a nine-point cushion until the end. The Paltan's 45-36 win reaffirmed their strong start to PKL Season 12.
Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriorz - Key Highlights
ALL OUT Drama
Final Score: Puneri Paltan 45 - 36 Bengal Warriorz (Paltan's 3rd consecutive win).
Puneri Paltan will next face Dabang Delhi K.C. on Thursday, September 4, while Jaipur Pink Panthers meet Telugu Titans in the day's opening clash. Fans can watch the live action on Star Sports Network and stream it on JioHotstar from 7:30 pm onwards. Tickets are available via District by Zomato.