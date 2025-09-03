Antony Opens Up About His Challenging Experience At Manchester United Before Joining Real Betis

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriorz PKL 12 Highlights: Aditya Shinde's Super 10, Aslam Inamdar's Super Raid Power Paltan Past Warriorz

Vizag, Sep 3: Puneri Paltan extended their unbeaten streak in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 with a commanding 45-36 win over Bengal Warriorz at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag on Wednesday (September 3).

This marked their third consecutive victory of the season, led by skipper Aslam Inamdar's all-round brilliance, Aditya Shinde's Super 10, and Vishal Bhardwaj's High Five. PKL 2025 Special Site | Stats | Results | Player Comparison

The match began with Paltan asserting dominance through sharp raiding from Shinde and Inamdar. A stunning Super Raid from the captain shifted momentum early, helping the Paltan edge ahead 13-9 after 10 minutes. Despite Devank Dalal's heroic 17 points, Puneri inflicted an ALL OUT in the ninth minute before Warriorz struck back with an ALL OUT of their own to stay in the contest. At half-time, the Paltan led 26-22.

In the second half, Puneri tightened their grip as Shinde completed his Super 10 and Vishal Bhardwaj marshalled the defence with precision. A second ALL OUT in the 14th minute, courtesy of Parteek's dismissal, widened the gap, and Pankaj Mohite added valuable raid points to seal the contest.

The Warriorz fought hard, with Devank pushing past a Super 10, but Puneri's defensive resilience ensured a nine-point cushion until the end. The Paltan's 45-36 win reaffirmed their strong start to PKL Season 12.Perfect

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriorz - Key Highlights

Aditya Shinde Super 10 - The Paltan raider struck consistently and crossed into double digits, finishing with a match-winning Super 10.

Aslam Inamdar's Super Raid - The skipper produced a stunning Super Raid in the opening half, dismissing Nitesh Kumar and Parteek in one move to tilt the game early.

Devank Dalal's Lone Fight - Warriorz raider was in unstoppable form with 17 raid points and a Super 10, keeping his side in the contest.

Vishal Bhardwaj High Five - The Paltan defender marshalled the defence brilliantly, registering a High Five with crucial tackles.

ALL OUT Drama

Paltan inflicted the first ALL OUT with Aslam's defensive brilliance.

Warriorz hit back with an ALL OUT through Manprit's raid.

The decisive moment came when Paltan inflicted a second ALL OUT in the 14th minute of the second half, breaking the Warriorz' resistance.

Final Score: Puneri Paltan 45 - 36 Bengal Warriorz (Paltan's 3rd consecutive win).

Puneri Paltan will next face Dabang Delhi K.C. on Thursday, September 4, while Jaipur Pink Panthers meet Telugu Titans in the day's opening clash.