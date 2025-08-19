Rana Daggubati features in Telugu Titans' Campaign for Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

Mikey Moore Expresses Ambition To Be Among The Best Players In The World While At Rangers

The PKL 2025 is around the corner, and JioStar has released the first film from its new campaign for Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), titled Ghus Kar Maarenge.

The campaign, created around the league's intensified gameplay for the upcoming season, features actor Rana Daggubati and will run in multiple regional languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. PKL Season 12 begins on August 29, 2025, and will be broadcast live on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.

The campaign film presents a cinematic sequence where Daggubati faces a group of challengers outside a large home. With a gesture, he introduces traditional celebratory elements like drums and red carpets that unsettle the opposers before he steps forward confidently, symbolizing the determination and controlled aggression associated with kabaddi. The film closes with him highlighting the proactive spirit aligned with the Telugu Titans, one of the league's participating teams.

PKL Season 12 will feature revised rules and format changes aimed at ensuring results in every match and enhancing competitiveness across the tournament. JioStar described the creative thought behind the campaign as a reflection of the league's renewed focus on intensity and energy on the mat, with Daggubati's strong screen presence serving as a fitting representation of that spirit.

Commenting on his association, Rana Daggubati noted that kabaddi stands out as a game of resilience, strength, and spirit, and that the league has elevated the sport's stature on the Indian sporting landscape.

The season will open with a southern derby between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas on August 29. Viewers will be able to follow the action from all matches live on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.