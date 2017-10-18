PKL 2017: Rohit Kumar returns with record 32 points as Bengaluru Bulls demolish UP Yoddha by 64-24

Pune, Oct 18: Bengaluru Bulls picked up their fourth consecutive win after registering a 64-24 victory - the biggest this season - over UP Yoddha at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Tuesday (October 17).

Lucknow started with a below-strength side having already qualified for the playoffs and were blown away by Rohit Kumar, who created league history with an astonishing total of 32 points on the night.

Confident after their victory over Lucknow two days ago, Bengaluru began the match brightly and inflicted an All-Out in the ninth minute on the back of some clinical raiding from skipper Rohit. The Bulls took a 11-3 lead following the first All-Out of the match and never looked back after laying down the mark at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulls effected a second All-Out on Lucknow in the 13th minute thanks to more assured raiding by Rohit that stretched his side's advantage to 20-4. Bengaluru then went on to dictate the pace of the game for the remainder of the opening period before taking a massive 27-10 lead into the break.

U.P. demonstrated more spirit as well as heart in the second half and were en-route to inflicting an All-Out before a super tackle by Rohit and a super tackle by Preetam Chhillar took the wind out of their sails. Bengaluru then enforced a third All-Out on Lucknow on the half hour mark to open an unassailable 42-17 lead heading into the final quarter of the match.

The last quarter of the match saw Rohit and Bengaluru's defence toying with U.P. as the southerners effected a fourth All-Out in 35th minute. Even though the match was in the bag, Rohit didn't take his foot off the pedal and attacked with unerring precision to create a new league record for most raid points in a single match. Rohit became the first man to break the 30-raid point barrier in a match after notching up a whopping 30 points in offence in total.