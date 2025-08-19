Telugu Titans Ready to Shine in PKL Season 12: Coach Hooda and Captain Malik Highlight Team Unity, Preparation By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 12:41 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Telugu Titans appear poised for a breakout year in PKL Season 12, drawing strength from unity, rigorous preparation, and faith in their young talent. With renewed focus and a family-like environment, the team is ready to showcase the brand of kabaddi that has made the league a launchpad for stars and a spectacle for fans.

During JioStar's special Media Day ahead of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, Telugu Titans coach Krishan Kumar Hooda and captain Vijay Malik shed light on the team's robust preparations, unity, and high ambitions for the upcoming season.

Team Unity and Culture

Captain Vijay Malik highlighted the exceptional camaraderie and team spirit within the Titans camp, noting, "Our team functions as a family. There is no sense of hierarchy - we're all brothers here. The coach acts like a parent, guiding us with both care and discipline. This strong bond is reflected in how we coordinate on the mat. Everyone's fully fit, motivated, and fully committed to training, making us stronger than many other teams this season."

Coach's Perspective: Preparation and Mindset

Coach Krishan Kumar Hooda expressed complete confidence in the Titans' readiness, stating that every small error from the previous year had been addressed. "We are entering this season as a very strong unit. Preparation has been excellent on all fronts - physical fitness, psychological strength, and team cohesion. I'm certain our fans will be pleased with what we put on display, as the team is fit, psychologically tough, and raring to go. This year, our aim is to deliver the best possible performance and make our supporters proud."

PKL's Impact on Kabaddi

Hooda also spoke passionately about the transformative effect of the Pro Kabaddi League, emphasizing, "Kabaddi has undergone a revolution - players' lives and even their families' situations have been elevated. Now, kabaddi offers financial security, and parents are eager for their children to pursue the sport. The league has raised the standard, with better facilities, professional support staff, and advanced training. The entire kabaddi ecosystem has been uplifted since the league's launch, and credit is due to everyone involved: franchise owners, players, coaches, and league officials. It's a collective effort that's changed the game for the better."

Platform for Young Talent

Speaking about the emergence of fresh talent, Coach Hooda remarked, "Many young players have blossomed into stars. Even those who sat on the bench for a season or two learned, matured, and soon made the country proud. Pro Kabaddi League provides the ultimate platform for young talents to make a mark. Players who were unknown in their first season are now renowned, not just in India but internationally as well. There's simply no better stage for aspiring kabaddi players."

Bench Strength and Long-Term Planning

Both Hooda and Malik emphasized the depth of the Titans' squad, noting that bench players are being prepared with as much attention to mindset and conditioning as the regular starters. Their practice routines are mapped out to ensure every member is match-ready, and workloads are managed to avoid injuries and maintain peak performance throughout the long season.