2017: The year of Mighty Mouse in UFC

Bengaluru, December 22: 2017 was immense for UFC.

Into its 25th year, it saw 11 title defences - the most notable one being the 11th successful retention by Flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson.

Then we witnessed the much-anticipated fight between the returning Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier for the Light Heavyweight belt in UFC 214.

The former two-time Welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre also returned to the octagon after a four-year absence to face Middleweight champ Michael Bisping in UFC 217.

While both returning athletes claimed gold in their respective bouts, their championship reign didn't last long enough. Jones, who defeated Cormier for the Light Heavyweight title was scrapped off his crown after he tested positive for a banned substance.

This is the second failed drug test in Jones' career. In July 2016, he served a one-year suspension after testing positive for two anti-estrogenic substances.

St-Pierre, meanwhile, claimed the Middleweight championship defeating Bipsing via a third round stoppage, but, a few weeks later vacated the title sighting health issues.

As for title defenses, the 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson was the talking point as the 125-pounder successfully defended his belt for a record eleventh time when he met Ray Borg in UFC 216.

Johnson who earlier defeated Wilson Reis via armbar submission surpassed former Middleweight champion Anderson Silva's UFC record of 10 title defenses.

While 'Spider' Anderson Silva was also scheduled to return this year to face Kelvin Gastelum in Shanghai but was pulled out as he failed the USADA drug test.

In the heavyweight scene, we have a new big hitter, Francis Ngannou - known for stoppages delivered with the most recent one being a sickening blow to Alistair Overeem in UFC 218. Now, he will have a shot at the title against Stipe Miocic in 2018.

As far as the lightweight scene goes, the champion was away from the octagon for the whole year.

Conor McGregor, the first fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two weight divisions simultaneously started his boxing career in a big money fight against Floyd Mayweather.

The Irishman was stopped in the 10th round by Mayweather. After away from the octagon for nearly a year, McGregor was rumoured to return and face Nate Diaz to complete a triology of fights but that never happened. Hopefully, we will see the 'Notorious' fight in early 2018.

The year will wind up on December 30 with the UFC's customary end of year bash that takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Cris Cyborg will defend her UFC women's Featherweight crown against former Bantamweight queen Holly Holm in the main event of UFC 219.

Finally, here's the wish list for 2018: More knock outs. A doping free UFC.