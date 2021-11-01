2021 AIBA Men's World Boxing Championships: Nishant, Sanjeet enter quarters

Nishant defeated Mexico's Marco Alvarez Verde 3-2 in a late night bout on Sunday (October 31) to set up a clash with Russia's Vadim Musaev.

Sanjeet, a quarterfinalist from the previous edition, got the better of Georgia's Giorgi Tchigladze 4-1 to enter the last eight stage for a second successive time. He will next face Italy's Aziz Abbes Mouhiidine.

Earlier on Sunday (October 31), Akash Kumar and Narender also entered the quarter-finals with commanding victories.

Akash outclassed Puerto Rico's Caleb Tirado by unanimous margin in the 54kg Last-16 bout and will next face Colombia's Yoel Finol in the last eight bout.

Narender, meanwhile, produced a power packed performance to upstage the former Asian Games champion veteran Tajikistan pugilist Jakhon Qurbonov by the Referee Stopping the Contest (RSC) verdict in the second round of the +92kg kg pre-quarterfinals contest.

The Indian Super Heavyweight will next face Azerbaijan's Mahammad Abdullayev in the quarterfinals.

On Monday (November 1), Rohit Mor (57kg), Akash Sangwan (67kg), Sumit (75kg) and five-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) will look to secure quarterfinal berths.

Rohit will face Kazakhstan's Serik Temirzhanov, while Akash will fight Cuba's Kevin Brown. Sumit will also be up against a Cuban in Yoenlis Hernandez. Thapa will be fighting France's Lounes Hamraoui.

Earlier, in the matches played late on Saturday (October 30), seasoned boxer Shiva Thapa made his way into the Last-16 stage with an easy 5-0 victory against John Brown in the 63.5kg round-of-32 contest.

The five-time Asian champion put up a dominating show against his opponent from Sierra Leone to continue his winning run at the tournament.

Meanwhile, another Indian in action, Govind Sahani (48kg) ended his campaign in the pre-quarterfinals stage after suffering a 4-0 defeat against Georgia's Sakhil Alakhverdovi. Sachin Kumar also went down fighting against USA's Robby Gonzales in the 80kg Last-32 match.

The gold winners at the showpiece will walk away with a prize money of USD 100,000.

The silver medallists are to be given USD 50,000, and both bronze-medallists will be awarded USD 25,000 each. The total prize purse stands at a whopping USD 2.6 million.

India are being represented by its reigning national champions across weight categories.

(WIth Agency inputs)