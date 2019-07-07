English

DeChambeau birdies final hole to earn share of 3M Open lead

By Opta
Bryson DeChambeau birdied the par-five 18th for a penultimate-round 70

Minnesota, July 7: Bryson DeChambeau birdied the final hole of his third round to earn a share of the one-stroke lead at the 3M Open.

DeChambeau birdied the par-five 18th for a penultimate-round 70 to join Matthew Wolff and Collin Morikawa atop the leaderboard in Minnesota on Saturday (July 6).

The American saw his 36-hole lead at TPC Twin Cities wither away after newly minted professionals Wolff (62) and Morikawa (64) surged to the top.

But DeChambeau – who shot a career-low 62 on Friday (July 5) – made shots when it counted as he moved into a three-way tie for the lead.

Wolff used 10 birdies to join the group in control at the inaugural PGA Tour tournament. He carded six on the front nine, five of which came consecutively right before the turn.

The 20-year-old could have been the solo leader but a birdie on the par-three 17th hole moved him back to 15 under, alongside DeChambeau and Morikawa.

Morikawa, who like Wolff is fresh out of college, had eight birdies and just one bogie as he climbed 10 positions heading into Sunday's final round.

Wyndham Clark (64) and Adam Hadwin (69) trail in fourth place at 14 under, while Hideki Matsuyama (66), Charles Howell III (66) and Troy Merritt are a stroke further back.

World number one Brooks Koepka carded a four-under-par 67 to be seven under through 54 holes, eight shots off the pace but two strokes ahead of Jason Day (69).

Story first published: Sunday, July 7, 2019, 5:10 [IST]
