76ers hand Celtics first home loss, Doncic stars again

Joel Embiid had a double-double to see the 76ers past the Celtics 115-109, ending Boston's 10-match winning streak at TD Garden this season.

Embiid's 38 points and 13 rebounds lifted the 76ers, while Tobias Harris contributed 23 points.

Kemba Walker had a team-high 29 points for the Celtics, but he went eight-of-21 from the field.

Doncic's dominance continued during the Dallas Mavericks' 122-111 win over the Detroit Pistons.

The 20-year-old had a triple-double of 41 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in Mexico City.

Love the star for Cavs

Kevin Love's 30 points and 17 rebounds saw the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 117-109 overtime victory against the San Antonio Spurs, ending an eight-game losing streak.

The Celtics went down to the 76ers, but Enes Kanter had 20 points off the bench on 10-of-13 shooting.

Nikola Jokic's double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds powered the Denver Nuggets past the Portland Trail Blazers 114-99.

Griffin struggles

As Doncic starred for the Mavericks, Blake Griffin struggled for the Pistons. The forward was three-of-16 for just 10 points in 30 minutes.

Delightful Doncic

Doncic delivered a brilliant behind-the-back pass to Dwight Powell.

Thursday's results

Philadelphia 76ers 115-109 Boston Celtics Cleveland Cavaliers 117-109 San Antonio Spurs Dallas Mavericks 122-111 Detroit Pistons Denver Nuggets 114-99 Portland Trail Blazers

Lakers at Heat

LeBron James will return to Miami once more when the Los Angeles Lakers (22-3) face the Heat (18-6) on Friday.