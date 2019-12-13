English
76ers hand Celtics first home loss, Doncic stars again

By Dejan Kalinic
Joel Embiid
Joel Embiid led the Philadelphia 76ers, who ended the Boston Celtics' winning run at home.

LA, December 13: The Philadelphia 76ers handed the Boston Celtics their first home loss of the NBA season, while Luka Doncic starred once more on Thursday.

Joel Embiid had a double-double to see the 76ers past the Celtics 115-109, ending Boston's 10-match winning streak at TD Garden this season.

Embiid's 38 points and 13 rebounds lifted the 76ers, while Tobias Harris contributed 23 points.

Kemba Walker had a team-high 29 points for the Celtics, but he went eight-of-21 from the field.

Doncic's dominance continued during the Dallas Mavericks' 122-111 win over the Detroit Pistons.

The 20-year-old had a triple-double of 41 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in Mexico City.

Love the star for Cavs

Kevin Love's 30 points and 17 rebounds saw the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 117-109 overtime victory against the San Antonio Spurs, ending an eight-game losing streak.

The Celtics went down to the 76ers, but Enes Kanter had 20 points off the bench on 10-of-13 shooting.

Nikola Jokic's double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds powered the Denver Nuggets past the Portland Trail Blazers 114-99.

Griffin struggles

As Doncic starred for the Mavericks, Blake Griffin struggled for the Pistons. The forward was three-of-16 for just 10 points in 30 minutes.

Delightful Doncic

Doncic delivered a brilliant behind-the-back pass to Dwight Powell.

Thursday's results

Philadelphia 76ers 115-109 Boston Celtics Cleveland Cavaliers 117-109 San Antonio Spurs Dallas Mavericks 122-111 Detroit Pistons Denver Nuggets 114-99 Portland Trail Blazers

Lakers at Heat

LeBron James will return to Miami once more when the Los Angeles Lakers (22-3) face the Heat (18-6) on Friday.

Story first published: Friday, December 13, 2019, 12:10 [IST]
