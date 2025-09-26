76ers Point Guard Jared McCain Suffers UCL Tear In Right Thumb During Workout

India To Face Pakistan For First Time In Asia Cup Final, How Many Times IND Faced PAK In Summit Clashes Of Major Competitions?

Jared McCain, a point guard for the Philadelphia 76ers, has sustained a UCL tear in his right thumb during a workout. The team is currently consulting with specialists to determine the best course of action for their 2024 first-round draft pick. McCain had previously missed much of his rookie season due to a torn meniscus.

Philadelphia drafted McCain as the 16th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Before injuring his left knee in mid-December, he averaged 15.3 points, 2.6 assists, and 2.4 rebounds over the team's first 23 games last season. This injury had sidelined him for most of his debut year.

Earlier this month, McCain expressed optimism about joining the training camp scheduled to start on Friday for the 76ers. "I'm getting on the court more, just excited to finally be free and actually get some work in and play some basketball," said McCain, who earned Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month honours in November.

If McCain's recovery takes longer than expected, VJ Edgecombe, another Philadelphia rookie and No. 3 overall draft pick, might find himself playing a significant role early in the season. Edgecombe could be crucial for the team if McCain remains unavailable for an extended period.

The team is keenly awaiting further medical advice on how to proceed with McCain's treatment. His return to full fitness is crucial for both him and the team as they prepare for upcoming challenges in the new season.