Ace Kim leads by two as Oppenheim, Herman set new career lows

By Peter Hanson

North Carolina, August 16: Kim Si-woo nailed a hole-in-one en route to taking a two-shot lead at the Wyndham Championship in a third round where Rob Oppenheim and Jim Herman shot career-low scores.

Low scoring was in order on moving day at the Sedgefield Country Club, where tee times were brought forward due to the threat of inclement weather.

South Korean Kim carded an eight-under 62 to move to 18 under for the tournament, with his efforts underpinned by a stunning ace at the par-three third where his tee shot struck the pin and nestled into the cup.

Three more birdies and a solitary bogey saw him go out in just 31 strokes, while the 2016 champion made four more gains on the way home.

Oppenheim moved alongside Doc Redman at 16 under having also shot 62, his lowest ever on the PGA Tour.

American Oppenheim would have celebrated a lower score had it not been for a bogey at the last sullying an otherwise flawless round.

Herman, four shots off the lead, did go one better for his own best PGA Tour score, with a 61 featuring six birdies on the back nine including five straight between the 13th and 17th.

Billy Horschel held outright fourth place at 15 under, while Herman was joined at 14 under by Mark Hubbard.

Zach Johnson matched Herman's 61 to sit six shots back of Kim.

Story first published: Sunday, August 16, 2020, 4:40 [IST]
