Aces Aim For Perfect Basketball As Aja Wilson Leads Team To 17th Consecutive Win

The Las Vegas Aces began their WNBA playoff journey with a commanding 102-77 victory over the Seattle Storm, marking their 17th consecutive win. Aja Wilson emphasised the importance of playing flawless basketball at crucial moments. With this win, the Aces are just one victory away from equalling the league record and advancing to the semi-finals for the seventh year in a row.

Aja Wilson delivered an impressive performance, scoring 29 points, grabbing eight rebounds, and contributing three steals, two assists, and two blocks. Her efforts matched a significant playoff streak by scoring at least 15 points and securing five rebounds in 11 consecutive playoff games. This achievement ties her with Lisa Leslie for the second-longest streak in league history.

Becky Hammon, aiming for her third WNBA title as head coach of the Aces, remains focused despite Sunday's decisive win. "It's the first to nine wins," Hammon stated, highlighting their approach to the playoffs. The team is determined not to let complacency set in after their recent success.

Seattle Storm faces a daunting task to halt the Aces' winning streak that began on August 3. With a home record of 10-12 this season, they have struggled compared to other playoff teams. Nneka Ogwumike from Seattle expressed determination: "Our fans deserve for us to play well... That's going to be the test on Tuesday."

Wilson's return has propelled her into 10th place on the WNBA's all-time playoff scoring list with 878 points. She has an opportunity to surpass Hall of Famer Seimone Augustus (901 points) in Tuesday's game against Seattle. Wilson reiterated the need for perfection: "Now it's about playing the perfect basketball at the right time."

"You guys celebrate this more than we do," Wilson joked about their regular-season streak ending. She credited coach Becky Hammon for setting a strong tone that influences everyone on the team. "This is now the time when we have to be perfect," she added.

The Los Angeles Sparks hold the record for most consecutive wins with their streak of eighteen in 2001, led by Lisa Leslie. The Aces aim to match this milestone while maintaining focus on each game as they progress through the playoffs.