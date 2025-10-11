IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 2 Session Timings: What Time Will India-West Indies Delhi Test Start? What Are The Session Times and Breaks?

More sports Las Vegas Aces Secure Third WNBA Championship In Four Seasons With Sweep Of Mercury The Las Vegas Aces triumphed over the Phoenix Mercury, winning their third WNBA title in four seasons. A'ja Wilson led with 31 points as the Aces completed a four-game sweep. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 8:47 [IST]

-myKhel Team

The Las Vegas Aces clinched their third WNBA title in four years by defeating the Phoenix Mercury 97-86. A'ja Wilson led with 31 points, while Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young each contributed 18 points. The Aces dominated the best-of-seven Finals, showcasing their offensive prowess by scoring over 90 points per game in the series.

Despite not having her best shooting night, Wilson was pivotal. She scored 7 of 21 from the field but excelled at the free-throw line, making 17 of 19 attempts. Gray's performance included four crucial three-pointers, two of which came in the fourth quarter to fend off a Mercury comeback attempt.

The Aces never fell behind in this decisive game. They established a strong start with a 30-21 lead after the first quarter, shooting an impressive 55%. Early in the second quarter, Jewell Loyd, Gray, and Dana Evans hit consecutive three-pointers, extending Las Vegas's lead to 19 points. By halftime, they maintained a comfortable 54-38 advantage.

Kahleah Copper was a standout for Phoenix, scoring 30 points on 12 of 22 shooting. Alyssa Thomas also made significant contributions with a triple-double: 17 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists. Despite these efforts, Phoenix couldn't close the gap significantly.

Phoenix faced challenges beyond just gameplay. Coach Nate Tibbetts was ejected in the third quarter after receiving two technical fouls for disputing a call against Monique Akoa Makani. DeWanna Bonner and Copper also received technical fouls later in the game.

The Mercury managed an early fourth-quarter surge with an 8-0 run that reduced their deficit to six points at 76-70 with under eight minutes remaining. However, this was as close as they got before Las Vegas regained control.

The Aces' victory was marked by consistent performance throughout the series. They averaged more than 90 points per game and demonstrated resilience even when challenged by Phoenix's brief rallies. This championship adds to their growing legacy in women's basketball.