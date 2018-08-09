Peaty takes 50m breaststroke gold with championship record

Peaty, the Olympic champion over 100m, touched the wall in a championship-record 26.09 seconds, 0.7s ahead of Italy' Fabio Scozzoli, while Peter John Stevens of Slovenia took bronze.

It was an 11th European gold overall for Peaty, who is eyeing yet more success in Glasgow after finishing just 0.14s outside his own world record time over the distance.

"Hopefully next year I can touch that world record again," he told BBC Sport.

"I've still got a job to do in the relay tomorrow, so my emotional level has to come down now."

Championship Record and my 3rd Gold this week. One more race tomorrow in the 4x100 Medley, humbled by the amount of support so far, Thankyou!

Before Peaty's moment of triumph, Mykhailo Romanchuk of Ukraine prevailed in the men's 800m freestyle and Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom was victorious in the women's 100m free. Evgeny Rylov (200m backstroke) and Katinka Hosszu (200m individual medley) also claimed golds, while France's 4x100m team were too strong in the mixed relay.

Wednesday's other aquatics medals went to Celine Maria van Duijn (women's 10m platform) and the German duo of Lou Massenberg and Tina Punzel in the synchronised 3m springboard mixed.

Just the five athletics golds were decided in Berlin, where there was a popular winner of the men's decathlon - Germany's Arthur Abele doing enough in the final event, the 1500m, to secure a final tally of 8,431 points - 110 more than silver medallist Ilya Shkurenyov.

Abele's compatriot Fabian Heinle took silver in the men's long jump, 12cm behind the winning effort of 8.25m set by Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece. Paulina Guba (shot put), Lonah Chemtai (10,000m) and Andrius Gudzius (discus) were also victorious.

On the Glasgow roads, Ellen van Dijk and Victor Campenaerts were the respective winners of the women's and men's cycling time trial and at Loch Lomond there were 5km open water swimming successes for Sharon van Rouwendaal and Kristof Rasovszky.