English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Scott ends title drought with Australian PGA Championship success

By Dejan Kalinic
Adam Scott carded a three-under 69 in the final round at RACV Royal Pines Resort
Adam Scott carded a three-under 69 in the final round at RACV Royal Pines Resort

Queensland, December 22: Adam Scott closed out his first win since 2016 with a two-stroke victory at the Australian PGA Championship on Sunday (December 22).

The Australian carded a three-under 69 in the final round at RACV Royal Pines Resort in Queensland.

Scott capped a fine year by ending his title drought, with the victory his first since the WGC-Cadillac Championship in March 2016.

The 2013 Masters champion finished at 13 under, two shots clear of Michael Hendry (69).

Scott moved two shots clear with an eagle at the par-five 15th and he never looked back.

He won the Australian PGA Championship for the second time, adding to his 2013 success.

Cameron Davis (67), Yuan Yechun (70), Min Woo Lee (70), Nick Flanagan (70) and Wade Ormsby (71) were tied for third at 10 under.

Two-time defending champion Cameron Smith fired a final-round 70 to end up tied for 10th at seven under.

More AUSTRALASIAN TOUR News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: VLL 1 - 1 VCF
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, December 22, 2019, 12:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 22, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue