Aditi hopes to inspire future generation of golfers

Bengaluru, October 20: Bengaluru golfer Aditi Ashok, who almost won India a medal at the Rio Olympics last year hopes to play a key role in inspiring fure generation of golfers.

The 19-year-old, who is currently competing at the Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship, hopes more of her ilk would take up the game in a country where the game is blooming.

"There's always been women's golf in India but it's never come out like the men's," Aditi was quoted as saying in the LPGA website.

"So hopefully there will be more girls trying to play internationally, and eventually, when everyone does that, there might be more girls playing on Tour," Aditi added.

Asked whether she could serve as an inspiration for future generations of Indian golfers, she was quite candid in her reply.

"I don't think of it that way because I still feel I'm young and I've so much more golf to play. But yeah, if it's because of me, then it's just one more thing that happened because I'm playing golf, so that's nice."

Aditi has not been able to replicate her impressive form of last season, when she won back-to-back tournaments in New Delhi and Doha in November.

Her best performance this season has been the tied-eighth finish at July's Marathon Classic.

In her rookie year on the LPGA Tour, Ashok hopes to see a major silver lining though.

"I was out for almost 14 weeks during the summer, which was new, because I've never been away for that long, " said Aditi.

"It's been a different experience, just playing so many events, traveling. And I got to play in all five majors this year, which was a pretty cool experience."

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru girl has also confirmed her entry for the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open to be held at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, from November 1 to 4.

Aditi is one of the main attractions for the Abu Dhabi tournament in which some of the biggest names in women's golf like Georgia Hall, Mel Reid, Catriona Matthew and Cheyenne Woods.

126 players will compete for a total prize purse of $550,000 for the second edition of the tournament in which America's Beth Allen is the defending champion.