Aditi makes cut for the first time at Women's British Open

Aditi, who had missed the cut in previous two British Open appearances and the Scottish Open last year, made the cut at Scottish Open, but finished way down at tied 59th spot.

This week with two successive rounds of even-par 72, she assured weekend action. At even-par for 36 holes, Aditi is now tied 41st.

This week at Lytham, Aditi, a three-time winner on Ladies European Tour, has not found too many fairways, but still battled to 72-72. She had four birdies and four bogeys on the first day and two each on the second.

Meanwhile, Thai Pornanong Phatlum took sole lead with a second successive five-under 67 to get to 10-under. She is one ahead of, Minjee Lee, Mamiko Higa and Georgia Hall.

Some big names have missed out on playing the weekend rounds of the @RICOHWomensBrit, but India's @aditigolf is in and looking to improve on her current T41 place. Paired with Moriya Jutanugarn, the younger sister of world No1 Ariya, in today's third round at Royal Lytham. @LPGA — Joy Chakravarty (@TheJoyofGolf) August 4, 2018

Phatlum has not dropped a bogey in 36 holes as she took a one-stroke lead in search of her first win on Tour. Rookie Georgia Hall, the JLPGA's Mamiko Higa and four-time winner Minjee Lee sit one behind at nine-under par.

Phatlum achieved her earlier fame in India at the Hero Women's Indian Open which she won a record three times in 2008, 2009 and 2012. The first two times it was on Ladies Asian Tour, while the third time it had moved to being a co-sanctioned event with Ladies European Tour.

Phatlum has never finished better than tied seventh in any of her previous 20 Majors and if she wins, she could become the fourth Thai to win on the LPGA this year.

Sisters, Ariya Jutanugarn (2) and Moriya Jutanugarn and Thidappa Suwannpura have won once each. Curiously, Thidappa has also won the Hero Women's Indian Open in 2013.