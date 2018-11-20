Broner vows to end Pacquiao's career in Las Vegas

It was officially confirmed on Monday (November 19) that the MGM Grand will be the venue when Pacquiao puts his WBA World Welterweight title on the line.

Broner warned Pacquiao he should enjoy being champion while he can.

"I have paid my dues in this sport. Now it's time for me to get mine. I get more views than everybody when I fight," the 29-year-old American said.

"A lot of people are going to see me pack off Pacquiao into retirement, and without his belt."

Pacquiao is relishing what will be his first fight in Vegas for over two years.

"I have missed fighting in Las Vegas. It has been a second home to me." said the 39-year-old.

"Returning to the MGM Grand Garden Arena to defend my world title against Adrien Broner is an exciting way to stage my homecoming."