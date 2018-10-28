English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Advani advances to knockout stage of Asian Snooker Tour

By PTI
advani

New Delhi, October 28: Multiple time world champion Pankaj Advani on Sunday (October 28) won both his league matches to move into the knockout stages of the second leg of Asian Snooker Tour in Jinan, China.

In his first match, Bengaluru cueist Advani overcame a local Chinese challenger Pang Junxu 4-2. Later in the day, the reigning world billiards and snooker champion played exceptional snooker to whitewash Qatar's Ahmed Saif 4-0.

Despite an opening 41 break, the Qatari missed and left Pankaj with an opening that would turn out to be the beginning of his lopsided defeat. The Indian neatly put away a few colours to bring the first frame down to the deciding black ball.

Advani got the advantage and gained a 1-0 lead and never looked back. In the second frame, he pieced together a frame-winning 52 break with Ahmed remaining on nought. The third frame was also one-sided but there was a fight in the fourth.

Trailing 38-1, Advani cleared the table and won the frame by 2 points to confirm his qualification to the last-16 stage which commences on Monday (October 29). Among other Indians in the fray, Manan Chandra and Varun Madan lost their first matches 1-4 and 0-4 respectively while Kamal Chawla registered a narrow 4-3 win. Their final group ties will take place on Monday (October 29).

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
PAK 150/5 (20.0 vs AUS
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Sunday, October 28, 2018, 23:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 28, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue