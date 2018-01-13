Advani, Bhaskar seal semis berth

Bengaluru, January 13: Pankaj Advani, Rupesh Shah, B Bhaskar and Dhvaj Haria all sealed semifinals berth at the 85th Senior National Billiards tournament at the Karnataka State Billiards Association on Friday.

Playing both the pre-quarterfinal and quarterfinal match on the same day, Advani first ousted K Venkatesham of RSPB 3-0 to set up a quarters date with PSPB’s Alok Kumar.

In the quarterfinal, Advani was unstoppable as he entered the semis with a convincing 4-0 win over Kumar.

In the other quarters ties of the day, Rupesh edged Devendra Joshi 4-1, while Karnataka’s B Bhaskar beat Brijesh Damani 4-2. In the other match young Haria got the better off Siddharth Parikh 4-2.

Quarter-Finals: Pankaj Advani (PSPB) beat Alok Kumar (PSPB) 4 – 0 150 (129)-134 (86), 151 (104)-47, 151 (52)-110 (54), 153 (153)-00; Rupesh Shah (PSPB) beat Devendra Joshi (PSPB) 4 – 1 150 (117)-31, 150 (150)-00, 129 (110)-154 (100), 150 (89)-32, 150 (58, 66)-107 (67); B. Bhaskar (KAR) beat Brijesh Damani (PSPB) 4 – 2 09-150 (60,51), 150-147, 151 (64)-114, 100-150 (60), 150 (147)-90 (90), 151 (94, 57)-40; Dhvaj Haria (PSPB) beat Siddharth Parikh (RSPB) 4 – 2 150-48, 60-151 (94uf), 152 (137)-61, 08-152 (98), 150 (96)-126 (77), 150 (141uf)-00

Pre-Quarter-Finals: Pankaj Advani (PSPB) beat K.Venkatesham (RSPB) 3 – 0 (153 (73, 70)-42, 150 (124)-47, 150 (119)-16); Alok Kumar (PSPB) beat Sandeep Gulati (DEL) 3 – 0 (151 (99)-109, 150 (59)-112, 152 (55)-96); Rupesh Shah (PSPB) beat Rohan Jambu Saria (MAH) 3 – 0 (150 (91)-38, 150-64, 150 (94)-68); Devendra Joshi (PSPB) beat Aditya Agrawal (RSPB) 3 – 1 (111 (60)-151 (52), 152 (97)-44, 150 (50)-82, 151 (52)-102); B.Bhaskar (KAR) beat S.Shrikrishna (TN) 3 – 1 (21-151 (77), 152 (86)-63, 150-44, 150 (93)-107 (57)); Brijesh Damani (PSPB) beat Manan Chandra (PSPB) 3 – 1 (151 (97)-67, 85-151, 152 (62)-110, 150 (53)-81); Siddharth Parikh (RSPB) beat Dhruv Sitwala (PSPB) 3 – 1 (152 (71)-25, 147-151, 150 (70)-126, 154 (128)-00); Dhvaj Haria (PSPB) beat Sourav Kothari (PSPB) 3 – 1 (33-150 (125), 150 (150)-00, 151 (149)-02, 150 (79, 71)-136 (136)