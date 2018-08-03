After Pacquiao loss, ex-WBA champ Matthysse calls time on career

Buenos Aires, August 3: Just two weeks after a punishing knockout loss to Filipino great Manny Pacquiao, Argentine former WBA welterweight champion Lucas Matthysse announced his retirement on Thursday (August 2).
"Today I decided to hang up the gloves, another stage in my life is beginning," said the 35-year-old Matthysse, who ends his 43-fight career with a record of 38 wins, 36 inside the distance, for just five defeats and one no contest.
Matthysse's last fight was a seventh round stoppage loss to Pacquiao in Kuala Lumpur, in which the previously explosive Argentine looked past his best.
"Pacquiao is a great boxer, I lost to a legend," he said. "I'm proud to have stayed at the top for 10 years fighting the best in the world."
🇦🇷 After 14 years as a professional, Lucas Matthysse has retired 🇦🇷— BoxNation (@boxnationtv) August 2, 2018
◽ 39-5 (36 knockouts)
◽ Pro debut: June 2004
◽ Fight of the Year in 2014
◽ 'The Machine'
What was your favourite Matthysse moment? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZJnSqXyKMH
He won the WBA welterweight title in January with an eighth round knockout of Thailand's Tewa Kiram. He previously held the interim WBC super-lightweight title but was narrowly beaten by American Danny Garcia in Las Vegas in 2013 when challenging for the full strap.