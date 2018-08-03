After Pacquiao loss, ex-WBA champ Matthysse calls time on career

"Today I decided to hang up the gloves, another stage in my life is beginning," said the 35-year-old Matthysse, who ends his 43-fight career with a record of 38 wins, 36 inside the distance, for just five defeats and one no contest.

Matthysse's last fight was a seventh round stoppage loss to Pacquiao in Kuala Lumpur, in which the previously explosive Argentine looked past his best.

"Pacquiao is a great boxer, I lost to a legend," he said. "I'm proud to have stayed at the top for 10 years fighting the best in the world."

🇦🇷 After 14 years as a professional, Lucas Matthysse has retired 🇦🇷



◽ 39-5 (36 knockouts)

◽ Pro debut: June 2004

◽ Fight of the Year in 2014

◽ 'The Machine'



What was your favourite Matthysse moment? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZJnSqXyKMH — BoxNation (@boxnationtv) August 2, 2018

He won the WBA welterweight title in January with an eighth round knockout of Thailand's Tewa Kiram. He previously held the interim WBC super-lightweight title but was narrowly beaten by American Danny Garcia in Las Vegas in 2013 when challenging for the full strap.