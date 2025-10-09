What are the Earnings sources of Cristiano Ronaldo as former Real Madrid, Man United star becomes a Billionaire? A Complete Breakdown

More sports After T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025, Renowned Designer to design Jersey for This Massive Event! By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, October 9, 2025, 11:38 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Aaquib Wani, who designed jerseys for T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025 for the Indian team, has taken up a new role for the Ahmedabad Marathon 2025.

The Adani Ahmedabad Marathon (AAM), one of the city's most celebrated annual sporting events, announced a special collaboration with award-winning designer Aaquib Wani for its 9th edition, scheduled for 30th November.

In a unique initiative, Adani Sportsline and Wani are inviting design ideas from the public to co-create the official marathon jersey. Curated into the final design by Wani, the jersey will go beyond being a sporting outfit to become a symbol of community pride and collective creativity, aligned with the marathon's enduring cause, #Run4OurSoldiers.

Recognised in the Forbes 30 Under 30 (Design) list, Wani has created iconic designs for the Indian cricket team jerseys and the official kits for India's contingents at the Asian Games 2023 and Paris 2024 Olympics. His storytelling-driven design language spans cultural installations, music festivals, and sportswear.

Sharing his excitement, Aaquib Wani said: "Designing the official jersey for the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon is a unique and exciting opportunity for me. Ahmedabad is undoubtedly a city rich in art and craft, and I look forward to receiving ideas from creative minds across the community to craft a design that truly represents the marathon. This event is bigger than a race, with its core cause of #Run4OurSoldiers and it's inspiring to see how the Adani Group and its sports arm have nurtured the marathon into a movement over the past nine years. My best wishes to the organisers and all the runners participating this year."

Since its inception, the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon has championed #Run4OurSoldiers, honouring India's armed forces. Internationally recognised, the marathon has been part of the Global Marathon Event List by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) since 2022 and is certified by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

The event will feature four race categories-full marathon, half marathon, 10 km run and 5 km run, welcoming runners across all age groups and abilities.

(An Excerpt from Agency)