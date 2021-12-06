AICF lines up 13 international chess tournaments for 2022

The chess year will get underway with the MPL National Junior Championship (Under-20) at the IGI Stadium in New Delhi.

Ahmedabad will have the honour of hosting the first international tournament, the Ahmedabad International Open, from February 23 to March 2.

"For the first time, we have a sponsor for all national events in the form of MPL," AICF president Dr Sanjay Kapoor pointed out. "Thanks to them and our other efforts, we will be offering attractive prize money in every tournament," he added.

The biggies, the MPL National Women Championship (February 9-19) and the MPL National Senior Championship (February 9-21), will take place simultaneously in Bheemavaram in Andhra Pradesh and Kanpur, respectively.

The Indian teams for all major world championships in the year 2022 will be selected from these events.

"These are exciting times for Indian chess," AICF secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan said. "Our players, right from the Under-8 category, will have multiple opportunities to showcase their talent and come into the limelight."

The other international tournaments will be held as follows:

Pune (March 4-11)

Guwahati (March 13-20)

Delhi (March 22-29)

Kolkata (May 21-29)

Odisha (May 31-Jun 8)

Visakhapatnam (June 10-18)

Bengaluru (June 20-28)

Punjab (August 22-30)

Bikaner (September 1-9)

Indore (September 11-19)

Chattisgarh (September 21-29)

Uttar Pradesh (October 1-9)

Source: Media Release